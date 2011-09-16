Editor's Choice
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. Tyson is a 20-year-old lion living at Santafe Zoo in Medellin. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2ndR) shake hands with people in the crowd in Benghazi September 15, 2011. President Sarkozy and prime minister Cameron travel to Libya, making stops in Tripoli and Benghazi, the first visit by foreign leaders since the toppling of the former regime. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Zhao Jianyi, a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with high levels of lead in her blood, sits next to her grandfather at Kangqiao district near a Johnson Controls factory in Shanghai September 15, 2011. Zhao Jianyi registered 185 micro grams of lead per litre of blood, according to her doctors. A China unit of major lead-acid battery maker Johnson Controls has halted production at the Shanghai factory as authorities investigate into an alleged lead pollution case, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday. Shanghai Johnson Controls International Battery Co has been in the spotlight after children in Kangqiao area were found to have ultra-high levels of lead in their blood during medical checks, the newspaper said. A team of government officials are investigating the potential lead pollution from the company and the firm will halt production for about a week from Wednesday (Sept. 14), it said, citing an unnamed company staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-Gaddafi fighters advance south-west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa September 15, 2011. The writing on the face writing reads: "Syria" REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Models perform outside the Lincoln Center, the venue for New York Fashion Week September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Residents assist a handicapped man while escaping to higher ground from their flooded village in the Mirpur Khas district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 15, 2011. This year, floods have destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been made homeless and over 200 have been reported killed. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Palestinian children play outside a shop in Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin September 15, 2011. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed on Wednesday "no retreat" from plans to seek full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state next week, despite a last minute diplomatic push from the United States and European Union to dissuade him. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Shahrukh, 11, plays with his friends on a vessel at a ship repair yard in Mumbai September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The cruise liner Queen Mary 2 passes the Burbo Bank off-shore wind farm as it heads to Liverpool, northern England September 15, 2011. The ship is visiting the city as part of the 2011 Mersey River Festival. REUTERS/Phil Noble
John van der Giessen of the U.S. pushes the ball out from a maul during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Russia at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present their own creations on a giant red carpet runway behind the Paris Opera House in the central shopping district, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A pet bear sits among residents who escaped to higher ground from their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 15, 2011. This year, floods have destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been made homeless and over 200 have been reported killed. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Judge Simon Cowell jokingly holds the nose of judge Paula Abdul as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A handout picture from the Norwegian Coastal Administration shows smoke billowing from the MS Nordlys cruise liner off the port of Aalesund, September 15, 2011. Two people died after a cruise liner caught fire off Norway's coast on Thursday, police said, in a blaze that forced rescuers to evacuate more than 200 passengers. REUTERS/The Norwegian Coastal Administration/Olav Helge Matvik/Handout
A local rural worker stands near a carcass in a field covered with ash from Chile's Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain, which has been in a state of eruption since June 4, in the mountain resort of San Martin de Los Andes in Argentina's Patagonia region September 15, 2011. During recent weeks, the mortality of cattle and wild deer has increased with necropsies showing lesions in the respiratory and digestive tracts believed to come from consuming and inhaling ash, government agronomist Maria Rosa Contreras told local media. REUTERS/Patricio Contreras
Shwejga Mullah of Ethiopia sits in an ambulance after arriving at Malta International Airport, outside Valletta September 15, 2011. An Ethiopian nanny in the Gaddafi household who suffered horrific burns after she did not stop one of Muammar Gaddafi's grandchildren crying, has arrived in Malta for specialised medical treatment. Shwejga Mullah was recently discovered weak and alone in the home abandoned by Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal. She said that Hannibal Gaddafi's wife Aline threw boiling water over her when she did not stop Hannibal Gaddafi's daughter crying and refused to beat the child. The nanny was brought over in a private plane chartered by the Maltese government. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Russia's Vasily Artemyev takes a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against the U.S. at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Immigrants, who are fleeing the unrest in Libya, unload their belongings in Agadez northen Niger September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
The remains of a child is seen, part of the 42 children and 74 camelids remains unearthed that were sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo September 13, 2011. Archaeologists unearthed the remains of 42 children and 74 camelids, part of a massive sacrifice that formed part of a religious ceremony of the pre-Inca Chimu culture for the fertility of the ocean and the land, and it represents the most important discovery related to human and animal sacrifices of the Chimu culture in terms of numbers of excavated individuals, according to Oscar Gabriel Prieto, chief archaeologist of the archaeological project. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A Muslim man jumps across a ditch in front of a tannery at the Hazaribagh area in Dhaka September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives of a military officer killed during an attack in the Apurimac valley mourn at Lima's military airport September 15, 2011. Two Peruvian soldiers were killed on Wednesday during an attack on their helicopter by a remnant band of Shining Path rebels in a coca-growing region, the army said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A security guard gestures as he stands with a colleague in front of a UBS bank in the City of London September 15, 2011. News on Thursday that a single trader had lost Swiss bank UBS around $2 billion in unauthorised deals, and the arrest of 31-year-old Kweku Adoboli in London in connection with the case, stunned the market and sent shares skidding. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson