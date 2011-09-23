Editor's Choice
U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" fire a 120mm mortar at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" fire a 120mm mortar at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nazia, a one-year-old girl, lies in a hammock while taking refuge with her family at a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000...more
Nazia, a one-year-old girl, lies in a hammock while taking refuge with her family at a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the United Nations General Assembly as reflections in the glass of a viewing booth show many empty chairs in the chamber after delegates walked out on Ahmadinejad's speech at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the United Nations General Assembly as reflections in the glass of a viewing booth show many empty chairs in the chamber after delegates walked out on Ahmadinejad's speech at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the Catholic clergy put on rain ponchos during a Holy Eucharist celebration conducted by Pope Benedict XVI at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict urged the faithful not to leave the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday as he began a four-day visit to Germany, where record numbers have quit the pews in protest against clerical sex abuse of youths. About 100 left-wing deputies planned to boycott...more
Members of the Catholic clergy put on rain ponchos during a Holy Eucharist celebration conducted by Pope Benedict XVI at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict urged the faithful not to leave the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday as he began a four-day visit to Germany, where record numbers have quit the pews in protest against clerical sex abuse of youths. About 100 left-wing deputies planned to boycott the pope's speech to the Bundestag, saying it violates the separation of church and state. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
The Statue of Liberty peeks through thick morning fog in New York City prior to an event in which New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivered remarks on Liberty Island to celebrate the 125 years of friendship between New York City and France, in anticipation of the 125th Anniversary of the Statue of Liberty, September 22, 2011. Sarkozy and Bloomberg were joined by leaders from Tribeca Enterprises...more
The Statue of Liberty peeks through thick morning fog in New York City prior to an event in which New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivered remarks on Liberty Island to celebrate the 125 years of friendship between New York City and France, in anticipation of the 125th Anniversary of the Statue of Liberty, September 22, 2011. Sarkozy and Bloomberg were joined by leaders from Tribeca Enterprises including Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in New York during the event on Thursday. September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A defected army soldier comforts a Somali man (R) who was beaten up by anti-government protesters who mistook him for a pro-regime sniper in Sanaa September 22, 2011. Explosions rocked the Yemeni capital Sanaa and clashes between government forces and soldiers backing protesters resumed on Thursday with time running low for a diplomatic solution to prevent the country from sliding into full-blown civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah...more
A defected army soldier comforts a Somali man (R) who was beaten up by anti-government protesters who mistook him for a pro-regime sniper in Sanaa September 22, 2011. Explosions rocked the Yemeni capital Sanaa and clashes between government forces and soldiers backing protesters resumed on Thursday with time running low for a diplomatic solution to prevent the country from sliding into full-blown civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the Iranian Army forces march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iranian Army forces march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Stringer
An indigenous man holds a bow and arrows while police officers prevent confrontations between indigenous and settlers of Yucumo September 22, 2011. The Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, are completing a 370 miles (595 km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province, to La Paz to protest against a projected 185 mile (298 km) long highway that bisects the...more
An indigenous man holds a bow and arrows while police officers prevent confrontations between indigenous and settlers of Yucumo September 22, 2011. The Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, are completing a 370 miles (595 km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province, to La Paz to protest against a projected 185 mile (298 km) long highway that bisects the protected park in the Amazon forest, activists leading the march said. The protesters, who have a list of demands apart from their rejection of the highway project being financed by Brazil, are entering a rural region with strong sentiments for President Evo Morales, raising the possibility of confrontations on their way to La Paz. The march is on its 37th day. REUTERS/David Mercado
An anti-Gaddafi fighter rests in a field camp near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter rests in a field camp near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev drinks tea during his visit to a student dormitory at the Peoples Friendship University in Moscow September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev drinks tea during his visit to a student dormitory at the Peoples Friendship University in Moscow September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A firefighter runs past a sculpture while trying to extinguish a building on fire in central Shanghai, September 22, 2011. Road maintenance works in downtown Shanghai damaged an underground gas pipe on Thursday, setting off an explosion which caused a nearby building to catch fire. No casualties has been reported so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter runs past a sculpture while trying to extinguish a building on fire in central Shanghai, September 22, 2011. Road maintenance works in downtown Shanghai damaged an underground gas pipe on Thursday, setting off an explosion which caused a nearby building to catch fire. No casualties has been reported so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers rescue residents at a village which is flooded due to typhoon Roke in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, September 22, 2011. Typhoon Roke has left 6 people dead and 6 missing after pounding Japan with heavy rain and strong winds, public broadcaster NHK said, but it did not have a major impact on the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Japan Ground...more
Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers rescue residents at a village which is flooded due to typhoon Roke in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, September 22, 2011. Typhoon Roke has left 6 people dead and 6 missing after pounding Japan with heavy rain and strong winds, public broadcaster NHK said, but it did not have a major impact on the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 6th Artillery Regiment/Handout
Rana Sodhi, whose brother was killed in a hate crime following the 9/11 attacks, views the artwork at the opening of The Park51 Islamic community center in Lower Manhattan in New York September 21, 2011. The center opened with a photo exhibit by photographer Danny Goldfield titled "NYChildren." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rana Sodhi, whose brother was killed in a hate crime following the 9/11 attacks, views the artwork at the opening of The Park51 Islamic community center in Lower Manhattan in New York September 21, 2011. The center opened with a photo exhibit by photographer Danny Goldfield titled "NYChildren." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking about passage of his jobs bill during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking about passage of his jobs bill during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man, displaced by floods, carries a "charpoy" (rope bed) while wading through water as ducks swim in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have...more
A man, displaced by floods, carries a "charpoy" (rope bed) while wading through water as ducks swim in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Riot police detain a student protester during a meeting of European and ex-Soviet education ministers in Kiev September 22, 2011. Students protested against tuition fees and what they see as attacks on academic freedoms and growing ethnic tensions in education, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police detain a student protester during a meeting of European and ex-Soviet education ministers in Kiev September 22, 2011. Students protested against tuition fees and what they see as attacks on academic freedoms and growing ethnic tensions in education, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", chews tobacco next to a machine gun his post in a bunker of Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", chews tobacco next to a machine gun his post in a bunker of Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of the Iranian paramilitary group performs during the "Soft War" exhibition in the south of Tehran September 22, 2011. A paramilitary group held the exhibition, which is based on the concept of anti-U.S., anti-Israel and anti-TV channels abroad, to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A member of the Iranian paramilitary group performs during the "Soft War" exhibition in the south of Tehran September 22, 2011. A paramilitary group held the exhibition, which is based on the concept of anti-U.S., anti-Israel and anti-TV channels abroad, to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
UBS trader Kweku Adoboli leaves City of London Magistrates Court in London September 22, 2011. Adoboli did not seek bail when he made a brief court appearance in London on Thursday for a hearing in a case that has cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UBS trader Kweku Adoboli leaves City of London Magistrates Court in London September 22, 2011. Adoboli did not seek bail when he made a brief court appearance in London on Thursday for a hearing in a case that has cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chelsea Clinton (L), U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chelsea Clinton (L), U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. Illegal refineries along the Imo river, first discovered in 2009, were cleared in a joint security operation with the government in 2010 but has resurfaced in January 2011,...more
An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. Illegal refineries along the Imo river, first discovered in 2009, were cleared in a joint security operation with the government in 2010 but has resurfaced in January 2011, according to a Shell media release during the tour. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
South Africa Springboks' Bryan Habana scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Namibia at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South Africa Springboks' Bryan Habana scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Namibia at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Office workers are reflected on a screen displaying share prices as they walk past the Australian Securities Exchange building in central Sydney September 23, 2011. Australian shares are expected to track Wall Street lower on Friday after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered falls in world stocks and commodities overnight. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Office workers are reflected on a screen displaying share prices as they walk past the Australian Securities Exchange building in central Sydney September 23, 2011. Australian shares are expected to track Wall Street lower on Friday after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered falls in world stocks and commodities overnight. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
An employee dusts off the red carpet on the tarmac of Berlin's Tegel airport, September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict XVI will have a four-day visit to Germany beginning September 22. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An employee dusts off the red carpet on the tarmac of Berlin's Tegel airport, September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict XVI will have a four-day visit to Germany beginning September 22. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach