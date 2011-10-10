Editor's Choice
U.S. military officer CPT Padraic Heiliger from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti" lifts a boy while on patrol in a village near Combat Outpost Penich in Khas Kunar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An anti-Gaddafi fighter cries for an injured comrade during heavy clashes with Gaddafi loyalists outside the State Security compound in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. Pictures taken on a government controlled tour. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk inside a hall of the Ouagadougou conference center which was destroyed by heavy artillery fire as they take control of the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Tibetan student in exile shouts as he is detained by Indian police officers during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi October 9, 2011. Tibetan students protested outside the embassy in the Indian capital waving Tibetan flags and shouting slogans against the what they say is the forced disappearance of Tibetans. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Junior amateur swimmers practise at the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London October 7, 2011. Competitors competing in next year's schools games finals were able to train in the London 2012 swimming venue ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Anti-Gaddafi fighters take cover as others fire a tank some 200 metres (656 feet) from Sirte university, in Sirte October 9, 2011. Libyan transitional government forces said on Sunday they had captured Sirte university and a conference centre in Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte, but were holding off an assault on the main square to let civilians escape. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A policeman (C) in plain clothes detains a man for taking part in an opposition meeting in Minsk October 8, 2011. Several hundreds people gathered in Belarussian capital to take part in the unauthorized meeting on Saturday. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
Supporters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) carry another supporter during the party's rally at a stadium in Monrovia October 7, 2011, ahead of presidential elections on Tuesday. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Egyptian Christians clash with soldiers and riot police during a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt, in Cairo October 9, 2011. Nineteen people were killed in Cairo on Sunday when Christians, some carrying crosses and pictures of Jesus, clashed with military police, medical and security sources said, in the latest sectarian flare-up in a country in political turmoil. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi (L) fails to tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Ma'a Nonu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Fans of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber cry during a concert at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
France's Vincent Clerc celebrates with teammate Alexis Palisson (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The newly inaugurated skyscraper tower of Huaxi village is seen in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. Huaxi, also known as China's richest village, celebrates its 50th anniversary with the inauguration of a massive 328-meters (1,076 feet) high skyscraper that screams for attention from its lowly skyline. A solid gold bull weighing a tonne also greets visitors at a viewing area on the 60th-floor of the tower, a...more
Defected army soldiers secure the frontline of a site of recent clashes with forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa October 8, 2011. Saleh said on Saturday he would leave power in the coming days, the closest the veteran leader has come to announcing he plans to step down after nine months of mass protests against his 33 year rule. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Paraguayan reveller dances during the annual Hispanic Day Parade in New York October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (C) hugs team principal Christian Horner as he celebrates with crew members winning the world championship after finishing third in the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 9, 2011. Vettel became Formula One's youngest double world champion on Sunday after finishing third in a Japanese Grand Prix won by McLaren rival Jenson Button. REUTERS/Kim...more
Yemeni Tawakul Karman smiles as she talks on a mobile phone after it was announced that she won the Nobel Peace Prize, in her tent, in Tagheer square in Sanaa October 7, 2011. Karman said on Friday the award was a victory for Yemen's democracy activists and they would not give up until they had won full rights in a "democratic, modern Yemen". REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the association Women in Peacebuilding Program (WIPNET), pray for peace in Monrovia October 7, 2011. The association was organised by Leymah Gbowee, who is one of three Nobel Peace Laureates this year. Declaring women's rights vital for world peace, the Nobel Committee awarded its annual Peace Prize on Friday to three indomitable female campaigners against war and oppression -- a Yemeni and two Liberians, including that...more
Models present creations by fashion designer Katty Xiomara as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Brazilian Roman Catholic pilgrims converge by boat on the city of Belem to participate in the celebration of the Cirio de Nazare, the country's biggest religious festival, October 8, 2011. Nearly two million Catholics are expected to arrive at this city, many of them by boat from communities along the Amazon River's tributaries, to the Our Lady of Nazareth basilica for the annual procession taking place on Sunday. REUTERS/Paulo...more
A young member of the Christian church Psalm 100 dressed as an angel holds a sign reading "Hitmen, believe and repent" while a woman throws a bucket of water on a puddle of blood at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez October 8, 2011. A group of 11 young people dressed as angels and carrying messages showed up at the crime scene where a man had been shot dead and a police officer injured. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Catholic nun casts her vote at a polling station in Krakow, southern Poland October 9, 2011. Poles are voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday, likely to give the ruling centre-right Civic Platform four more years in power to press on with gradual economic reforms and closer ties with the European Union. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki
