Editor's Choice

An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad November 21, 2011. A total of 22 suspected militants were presented to the media on Monday as they await their trial, according to the police. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A protester cries due to the pain in his eyes caused by tear gas during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. Cairo police fought protesters demanding an end to army rule for a third day on Monday and morgue officials said the death toll had risen to 33, making it the worst spasm of violence since the uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A human rights supporter sprays paint at riot policemen during a protest against the launch of a book on retired Chilean Brigadier Miguel Krassnoff in Santiago November 21, 2011. The book celebrates Krassnoff's work while he was in the Direccion de Inteligencia Nacional (DINA), the secret police during Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime, according to local media. Krassnoff is currently serving 144 years in prison from 23...more
A student from St Andrews University sits on a bench during the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. The tradition dates back to the early days of the university when new students would give senior students a pound (0.45kg) of raisins in gratitude for their help in adapting to university life, in exchange for a receipt written in Latin. Failure to produce such a receipt could result in a...more
Protesters run from riot police firing tear gas and rubber-covered bullets in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An elderly man smokes a cigarette outside his flooded home in a slum just outside Bangkok November 21, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A U.S. Army soldier reacts in pain after being injured by an IED (improvised explosive device), as he is transported in a MEDEVAC helicopter in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Barack Obama receives a hug from first lady Michelle Obama after she introduced him to speak at a bill signing ceremony promoting jobs for veterans at the White House in Washington November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Army Specialist Nicole Derk of the C Company 3/82 Dustoff MEDEVAC performs a system check on a helicopter at the beginning of her shift in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters run from tear gas fired by riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. Cairo's main morgue at Zainhum hospital has received 33 corpses from those killed in clashes between protesters and security forces, medical sources said on Monday. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Saif al-Islam is seen after his capture, in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Obari, Libya November 19, 2011. Libya's prime minister-designate said Saif al-Islam would receive a fair trial in Libya. That could lead to conflict with the Hague-based International Criminal Court, which has indicted Saif al-Islam for crimes against humanity. REUTERS/Ammar El-Darwish
David Ferrer of Spain serves during his singles tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A riot police officer is kicked while trying to arrest a human rights supporter during clashes at a rally against the launch on a book on retired Chilean Brigadier Miguel Krassnoff in Santiago November 21, 2011. The book celebrates Krassnoff's work while he was in the Direccion de Inteligencia Nacional (DINA), the secret police during Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime, according to local media. Krassnoff is currently...more
A Ferris wheel and Christmas market lights are reflected in the plexiglass boards of an ice ring as people skate in Alexanderplatz, Berlin November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A tattooed man wades through a flooded slum just outside Bangkok November 21, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters carry a man injured during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A visitor to a gallery located in the art district of Beijing known as '798' looks at a work on display showing the head of U.S. President Barack Obama superimposed onto the body of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong November 21, 2011. China has sought to put its relationship with the United States back on track. REUTERS/David Gray
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester has his eyes washed with milk to protect against tear gas, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester smokes in front of riot policemen during a rally of metal industry workers in Athens November 21, 2011. Greece's jobless rate hit a record high of 18.4 percent in August, with the number of unemployment rising to 907,953, 48% up from 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. The head of Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Monday that only Chevron, and not its partners, Petrobras and Japanese group Frade Japao, would be fined for the spill. Chevron is being fined about $28 million and is the subject of a federal police probe. Picture taken November...more
A protestor climbs a burned building to rescue residents trapped by fire, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Lies Hebbadj (R) talks to a police woman as he arrives with his wife and his companion wearing a niqab for a hearing at the police Tribunal in Nantes, November 21, 2011. His wife Miriana Hebbadj and his companion Sonia Yaker were stopped by police in Reze last October for wearing the niqab in public despite a nationwide ban on the Islamic face veil. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters take cover behind a makeshift barricade and a burnt car as riot police fire tear gas and rubber-covered bullets in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. Cairo's main morgue at Zainhum hospital has received 33 corpses from those killed in clashes between protesters and security forces, medical sources said on Monday. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
