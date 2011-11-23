Editor's Choice

A woman throws a white scarf over Tibetan Buddhist nun Palden Choetso as she burns on the street in Daofu, or Tawu in Tibetan, in this still image taken from video shot on November 3, 2011 and released to Reuters on November 22. The 35-year-old Tibetan Buddhist nun burned herself to death on the public street earlier this month, the latest in a string of self-immolations to protest against Chinese religious controls over Tibet. REUTERS/Students For A Free Tibet via Reuters TV