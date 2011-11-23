Editor's Choice

版本:
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. Egyptians frustrated with military rule battled police in the streets again on Tuesday as the generals scrambled to cope with the cabinet's proffered resignation after bloodshed that has jolted plans for Egypt's first free election in decades. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (top) scores a touchdown over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (top) scores a touchdown over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A Russian police officer moves to detain an activist from the opposition group "Another Russia" during a protest against forthcoming elections in central Moscow November 22, 2011. Russia will vote in parliamentary elections on December 4. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Russian police officer moves to detain an activist from the opposition group "Another Russia" during a protest against forthcoming elections in central Moscow November 22, 2011. Russia will vote in parliamentary elections on December 4. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman November 22, 2011. The academy, which opened last month, provides educational services to more than 150 visually impaired students, and 33 of its 109 employees are also similarly impaired. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman November 22, 2011. The academy, which opened last month, provides educational services to more than 150 visually impaired students, and 33 of its 109 employees are also similarly impaired. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A couple strolls in a park during sunny weather in Duesseldorf, Germany November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A couple strolls in a park during sunny weather in Duesseldorf, Germany November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. Just a few kilometres from the impressive Akshardham temple, where Indian and foreign tourists flock to see the structure's sandstone and marble work, the 29-hectare, slum-surrounded Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi seems a world apart. Picture taken November 10, 2011. ...more

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. Just a few kilometres from the impressive Akshardham temple, where Indian and foreign tourists flock to see the structure's sandstone and marble work, the 29-hectare, slum-surrounded Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi seems a world apart. Picture taken November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Farmer Noor Din, 53, smokes a bidi, or an Indian leaf cigarette, in front of saccharum grass on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta )

Farmer Noor Din, 53, smokes a bidi, or an Indian leaf cigarette, in front of saccharum grass on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta )

Protesters protect themselves against tear gas during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters protect themselves against tear gas during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man sits with an a "Evict Me" sign beside him during the "Occupy Toronto" movement at St. James Park in Toronto, November 22, 2011. Ontario Superior Court Judge David Brown upheld an order to evict protesters camped in a downtown Toronto park on Monday, giving the Occupy Toronto movement until midnight to vacate the park it has held for more than a month. Although some protesters have left the park, many are staying until they...more

A man sits with an a "Evict Me" sign beside him during the "Occupy Toronto" movement at St. James Park in Toronto, November 22, 2011. Ontario Superior Court Judge David Brown upheld an order to evict protesters camped in a downtown Toronto park on Monday, giving the Occupy Toronto movement until midnight to vacate the park it has held for more than a month. Although some protesters have left the park, many are staying until they are forced out. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A relative of Roberto Obregon, an officer killed during an attack in Ayacucho, cries at his coffin at Lima, Peru's Military Airport November 22, 2011. Obregon was killed on Saturday in an attack by narco guerrilla at the military base, the army said. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A relative of Roberto Obregon, an officer killed during an attack in Ayacucho, cries at his coffin at Lima, Peru's Military Airport November 22, 2011. Obregon was killed on Saturday in an attack by narco guerrilla at the military base, the army said. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Protesters take cover during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters take cover during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An aerial view shows snowless slopes on the Rosshuette mountain in the western Austrian village of Seefeld November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

An aerial view shows snowless slopes on the Rosshuette mountain in the western Austrian village of Seefeld November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan (R) challenges Manchester United's Ashley Young during their Champions League Group C soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan (R) challenges Manchester United's Ashley Young during their Champions League Group C soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Protesters run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011.Egyptians frustrated with military rule battled police in the streets again on Tuesday as the generals scrambled to cope with the cabinet's proffered resignation after bloodshed that has jolted plans for Egypt's first free election in decades. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Protesters run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011.Egyptians frustrated with military rule battled police in the streets again on Tuesday as the generals scrambled to cope with the cabinet's proffered resignation after bloodshed that has jolted plans for Egypt's first free election in decades. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Army soldiers display their skills as they glide on ropes during a military parade to celebrate the 68th anniversary of Lebanon's independence day in downtown Beirut November 22, 2011. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Army soldiers display their skills as they glide on ropes during a military parade to celebrate the 68th anniversary of Lebanon's independence day in downtown Beirut November 22, 2011. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

A worker rests in a wheelbarrow on the side of a road still under construction on the outskirts of Beijing November 22, 2011. According to state media, China has built 639,000 km (397,056 miles) of roads in the last five years, with that number expected to increase dramatically over the next few years. REUTERS/David Gray

A worker rests in a wheelbarrow on the side of a road still under construction on the outskirts of Beijing November 22, 2011. According to state media, China has built 639,000 km (397,056 miles) of roads in the last five years, with that number expected to increase dramatically over the next few years. REUTERS/David Gray

A helicopter crew gets ready at Arkalyk airfield in preparation for the recovery mission of the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft with ISS crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A helicopter crew gets ready at Arkalyk airfield in preparation for the recovery mission of the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft with ISS crew of U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Oriental Pearl Tower is pictured through a glass wall as people walking past and the skyline behind are reflected on the wall in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai November 22, 2011. A long-term global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on domestic problems, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan has said. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Oriental Pearl Tower is pictured through a glass wall as people walking past and the skyline behind are reflected on the wall in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai November 22, 2011. A long-term global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on domestic problems, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan has said. REUTERS/Aly Song

A protester takes cover from rubber bullets fired during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. Egyptians frustrated with military rule battled police in the streets again on Tuesday as the generals scrambled to cope with the cabinet's proffered resignation after bloodshed that has jolted plans for Egypt's first free election in decades. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester takes cover from rubber bullets fired during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. Egyptians frustrated with military rule battled police in the streets again on Tuesday as the generals scrambled to cope with the cabinet's proffered resignation after bloodshed that has jolted plans for Egypt's first free election in decades. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man rests on a table outside his flooded home at Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 22, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A man rests on a table outside his flooded home at Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 22, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A woman throws a white scarf over Tibetan Buddhist nun Palden Choetso as she burns on the street in Daofu, or Tawu in Tibetan, in this still image taken from video shot on November 3, 2011 and released to Reuters on November 22. The 35-year-old Tibetan Buddhist nun burned herself to death on the public street earlier this month, the latest in a string of self-immolations to protest against Chinese religious controls over Tibet. ...more

A woman throws a white scarf over Tibetan Buddhist nun Palden Choetso as she burns on the street in Daofu, or Tawu in Tibetan, in this still image taken from video shot on November 3, 2011 and released to Reuters on November 22. The 35-year-old Tibetan Buddhist nun burned herself to death on the public street earlier this month, the latest in a string of self-immolations to protest against Chinese religious controls over Tibet. REUTERS/Students For A Free Tibet via Reuters TV

