Editor's Choice
Protesters carry a fellow injured protester during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters take cover from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as...more
French CRS riot police clash with anti-nuclear demonstrators during a protest in Lieusaint near Valognes November 23, 2011 as protesters try to enter on the tracks before the departure of the train convoy of CASTOR containers which carry radioactive nuclear waste. The train convoy is scheduled to leave Valognes today for the interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier more
A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. Backed by a court order, police arrived at the downtown park at dawn and began removing unoccupied tents and garbage, while some protesters screamed at them, some sang and played guitar, and others dug in for an expected stand-off and forcible removal. Protesters...more
Andalusian horsemen wait with horses before competing in a morphological contest during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 23, 2011. The show runs till November 27 and is dedicated exclusively to Spanish thoroughbreds. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Inhabitants of Faroe Islands catch and slaughter pilot whales (Globicephala melaena) during the traditional 'Grindadrap' (whale hunting in Faroese) near the capital Torshavn, November 22, 2011. Residents of the Faroe Islands, an autonomous province of Denmark, slaughter and eat pilot whales every year. The Faroese are descendents of Vikings, and pilot whales have been a central part of their diet for more than 1,000 years. They...more
Passengers stand outside their vehicles to look at a burning oil tanker set ablaze by a bomb explosion after the road to the Afghan-Pakistan border was temporarily shut, on the outskirts of Landikotal November 23, 2011. The tanker, carrying fuel for Nato troops in Afghanistan, was attacked and set ablaze on Wednesday in the bomb blast, police said. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
A man walks through a destroyed classroom of a boy's school hit by a bomb in Landikotal, northwest Pakistan November 23, 2011. Unidentified men planted a bomb that left classrooms partially damaged, police said. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
A Buddhist monk cleans up a temple after flood waters recede in Ayutthaya province November 23, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Railway police and officials collect accident details from villagers, next to the derailed coaches of a passenger train at the site of an accident in Sadura, 65 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar November 23, 2011. Three coaches of a passenger train derailed near a station in south Kashmir injuring 26 passengers, police said at the spot of accident. The cause of the accidents is currently being ascertained, police further added....more
President Barack Obama (R) pardons the 2011 Thanksgiving Turkey, Liberty, alongside his daughters Sasha (2nd L) and Malia on the North Portico of the White House in Washington November 24, 2011. Since 1989 every U.S. President has pardoned the Thanksgiving Turkey. Holding Liberty is Richard Huisinga, Chairman of the National Turkey Federation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman stands in front of the boarded up library as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (L), battles New York Rangers Ryan Callahan in a spray of ice along the boards during first period of NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Liquidators or emergency workers, who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, take part in a hunger strike inside a tent near the regional pension fund office in Donetsk November 23, 2011. Protesters have taken part in the hunger strike for 10 days to demand the authorities to pay out their subsidies and benefits guaranteed by the law, according to local media. The bandage reads "I am starving". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl...more
AC Milan Kevin Prince Boateng celebrates after scoring against Barcelona during their Champions League Group H soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. Army soldiers sit behind a wall as others search for explosives after an IED (improvised explosive device) blast damaged one of their armored vehicles during a road clearance patrol in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 23, 2011. Picture taken November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester displays a victory sign as another protester throws a tear gas canister back towards riot police during clashes at a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A University of Texas cheerleader performs in front of a giant Texas flag draped on the UT Tower during the Hex Rally in Austin, Texas on November 21, 2011. The tradition started in 1941 to break a losing streak against rival the Texas A&M Aggies. According to legend, in 1941 students consulted fortune teller Madam Augusta Hipple who instructed them to burn red candles the week before the game as a way of "hexing" the Aggies....more
Vehicles drive through a flooded highway in the municipality of Chia, near Bogota November 23, 2011. Heavy rains have caused floods in the Andean nation, where more than a hundred people have died since last September, authorities said. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Saudi King Abdullah (L) greets Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh at the Royal Palace in Riyadh November 23, 2011. Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh signed a Gulf initiative on Wednesday to hand over power to his deputy as part of a proposal to end months of protests that have pushed the Arab country to the brink of civil war. REUTERS/Handout
Anti-government protesters react as they celebrate the signing by Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh of a deal to step down in Sanaa November 23, 2011. Saleh signed a deal on Wednesday under which he stepped down from 33 years in power and 10 months of protests against his rule that have brought the country to the edge of civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A riot policeman fires a shotgun at protesters during clashes at a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Middleweight champion Sergio Martinez from Argentina works out during a boxing training session in Madrid November 23, 2011. Martinez believes his most realistic chance of winning recognition as the world's best boxer lies in a bout with American Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Juan Medina
