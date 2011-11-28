Editor's Choice

Rescue team search for victims at the site of the collapsed Mahakam II Bridge, also known as Kutai Kartanegara Bridge, in Tenggarong, East Kalimantan November 27, 2011. At least four people died and more than a dozen others were reported injured and 24 missing when the 705-metre-long (2,313-feet) suspension bridge connecting Tenggarong and Tenggarong Seberang districts in Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan collapsed on Saturday, according to local media. The bridge was the longest bridge in Kalimantan. REUTERS/Rizal Adi Nugroho