版本:
中国

Editor's Choice

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man, identified as the attacker by Turkish media, holding a rifle and wearing an ammunition belt and a backpack, makes his way to the entrance of Topkapi Palace in Istanbul November 30, 2011. Turkish security forces killed a Libyan gunman who shot and wounded two people with a pump-action rifle in the courtyard of Istanbul's historic Topkapi Palace on Wednesday, Turkish officials said. The assailant opened fire around the time...more

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man, identified as the attacker by Turkish media, holding a rifle and wearing an ammunition belt and a backpack, makes his way to the entrance of Topkapi Palace in Istanbul November 30, 2011. Turkish security forces killed a Libyan gunman who shot and wounded two people with a pump-action rifle in the courtyard of Istanbul's historic Topkapi Palace on Wednesday, Turkish officials said. The assailant opened fire around the time the first visitors would normally be arriving at the lavish palace, home of Ottoman sultans for centuries and one of Istanbul's top tourist draws. He was killed after a one-hour siege. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Retiring paramilitary policemen bid farewell to their comrades inside a train at a station in Dandong, Liaoning province November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Retiring paramilitary policemen bid farewell to their comrades inside a train at a station in Dandong, Liaoning province November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
3 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
4 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Anti-government protesters, with men and women separated, take part in a rally to celebrate the anniversary of South Yemen's independence from British colonial rule, in Sanaa November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Anti-government protesters, with men and women separated, take part in a rally to celebrate the anniversary of South Yemen's independence from British colonial rule, in Sanaa November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
5 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A girl who lost her mother to HIV/AIDS looks out the window at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 25, 2011. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether HIV-positive or not. Nkosi's Haven is named after Nkosi Johnson, the young AIDS activist who passed away on International Children's Day on June 1st 2001. December 1 is World AIDS Day. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko more

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A girl who lost her mother to HIV/AIDS looks out the window at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 25, 2011. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether HIV-positive or not. Nkosi's Haven is named after Nkosi Johnson, the young AIDS activist who passed away on International Children's Day on June 1st 2001. December 1 is World AIDS Day. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Close
7 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A woman wearing a gas mask glances as police force people on the street to move during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early November 30, 2011. Occupy L.A. protesters have been camping on the lawns of City Hall since October 1, outlasting major encampments broken up by police in big cities across the nation. REUTERS/David McNew

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A woman wearing a gas mask glances as police force people on the street to move during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early November 30, 2011. Occupy L.A. protesters have been camping on the lawns of City Hall since October 1, outlasting major encampments broken up by police in big cities across the nation. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A woman sitting on her front porch takes a photo of U.S. President Barack Obama emerging from a Scranton, Pennsylvania home November 30, 2011. Obama was in Scranton to urge Congress to extend and expand the payroll tax cuts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A woman sitting on her front porch takes a photo of U.S. President Barack Obama emerging from a Scranton, Pennsylvania home November 30, 2011. Obama was in Scranton to urge Congress to extend and expand the payroll tax cuts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Birds take to the air as a helicopter flies over the Swiss Parliament building transporting the annual Christmas tree for the Federal square in Bern November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Birds take to the air as a helicopter flies over the Swiss Parliament building transporting the annual Christmas tree for the Federal square in Bern November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
10 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. Teachers, nurses and border guards walked out on Wednesday as up to two million state workers staged Britain's first mass strike for more than 30 years in a growing confrontation with a deficit-cutting coalition government. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. Teachers, nurses and border guards walked out on Wednesday as up to two million state workers staged Britain's first mass strike for more than 30 years in a growing confrontation with a deficit-cutting coalition government. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Workers participate in a rally in central Sofia November 30, 2011. Thousands of Bulgarian workers marched through capital Sofia on Wednesday to protest against government plans to raise the retirement age next year in the European Union's poorest country. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Workers participate in a rally in central Sofia November 30, 2011. Thousands of Bulgarian workers marched through capital Sofia on Wednesday to protest against government plans to raise the retirement age next year in the European Union's poorest country. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
12 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A model prepares to present the new Speedo brand swimsuits "Speedo FASTSKIN3" for the U.S. Olympic team during a news conference in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A model prepares to present the new Speedo brand swimsuits "Speedo FASTSKIN3" for the U.S. Olympic team during a news conference in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man waits close to the overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. Teachers, nurses and border guards walked out on Wednesday as up to two million state workers staged Britain's first mass strike for more than 30 years in a growing confrontation with a deficit-cutting coalition government. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man waits close to the overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. Teachers, nurses and border guards walked out on Wednesday as up to two million state workers staged Britain's first mass strike for more than 30 years in a growing confrontation with a deficit-cutting coalition government. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
14 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo arrives in an airplane at Rotterdam Airport early November 30, 2011. Gbagbo arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday to face an arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court, the first former head of state to do so since its inception. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo arrives in an airplane at Rotterdam Airport early November 30, 2011. Gbagbo arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday to face an arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court, the first former head of state to do so since its inception. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

Close
15 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A girl walks between lanes of an empty highway connecting old Myanmar's capital Yangon and new capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A girl walks between lanes of an empty highway connecting old Myanmar's capital Yangon and new capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Buddhist monks stand outside Quan Su pagoda as they attend the funeral of the Buddhist monk Thich Thanh Tu, whose real name is Tran Van Long, in Hanoi November 30, 2011. Thich Thanh Tu, a pro-ruling Communist Government Buddhist monk and one of the most powerful religious clergymen, died on Saturday at the age of 84. REUTERS/Kham

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Buddhist monks stand outside Quan Su pagoda as they attend the funeral of the Buddhist monk Thich Thanh Tu, whose real name is Tran Van Long, in Hanoi November 30, 2011. Thich Thanh Tu, a pro-ruling Communist Government Buddhist monk and one of the most powerful religious clergymen, died on Saturday at the age of 84. REUTERS/Kham

Close
17 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man walks with a tent used by Occupy London protesters in central London November 30, 2011. Demonstrators broke into an office building used by mining company Xstrata in central London on Wednesday and hung protest banners on the roof before police regained control of the building. A group of about 60 from the "Occupy" movement entered the offices in Haymarket in protest at the pay of the company's chief executive, Occupy said in...more

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man walks with a tent used by Occupy London protesters in central London November 30, 2011. Demonstrators broke into an office building used by mining company Xstrata in central London on Wednesday and hung protest banners on the roof before police regained control of the building. A group of about 60 from the "Occupy" movement entered the offices in Haymarket in protest at the pay of the company's chief executive, Occupy said in a statement. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Firefighters rescue people from the roof of a building after a fire broke out at hawker stalls on Fa Yuen Street at Mong Kok in Hong Kong November 30, 2011. Nine people were killed and at least 24 others injured after the fire broke out, according to a government radio station. The cause of the fire is still unknown. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Firefighters rescue people from the roof of a building after a fire broke out at hawker stalls on Fa Yuen Street at Mong Kok in Hong Kong November 30, 2011. Nine people were killed and at least 24 others injured after the fire broke out, according to a government radio station. The cause of the fire is still unknown. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
19 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Security forces watch supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva outside the central Election Commision building in Tskhinvali November 30, 2011. A court in Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia has thrown out the results of a vote for president and ordered a new election in March. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Security forces watch supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva outside the central Election Commision building in Tskhinvali November 30, 2011. A court in Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia has thrown out the results of a vote for president and ordered a new election in March. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
20 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Freeride skiers carve their way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Freeride skiers carve their way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
21 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Lyubov Kovalyova, mother of Vladislav Kovalyov, reacts at a court building in Minsk November 30, 2011. Vladislav Kovalyov and Dmitry Konovalov were sentenced to death on Wednesday for organising a deadly bomb blast at a metro station in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Lyubov Kovalyova, mother of Vladislav Kovalyov, reacts at a court building in Minsk November 30, 2011. Vladislav Kovalyov and Dmitry Konovalov were sentenced to death on Wednesday for organising a deadly bomb blast at a metro station in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
22 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

People gather around lit candles to mark the upcoming World AIDS Day in Kathmandu November 30, 2011. World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1, 2011, aims to raise awareness to tackle the prejudice towards HIV-infected people and help stop its spread. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

People gather around lit candles to mark the upcoming World AIDS Day in Kathmandu November 30, 2011. World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1, 2011, aims to raise awareness to tackle the prejudice towards HIV-infected people and help stop its spread. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
23 / 24
2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A Los Angeles police officer points his weapon to demonstrators in a tree as officers dismantle the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A Los Angeles police officer points his weapon to demonstrators in a tree as officers dismantle the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »