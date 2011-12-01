Editor's Choice

A man, identified as the attacker by Turkish media, holding a rifle and wearing an ammunition belt and a backpack, makes his way to the entrance of Topkapi Palace in Istanbul November 30, 2011. Turkish security forces killed a Libyan gunman who shot and wounded two people with a pump-action rifle in the courtyard of Istanbul's historic Topkapi Palace on Wednesday, Turkish officials said. The assailant opened fire around the time the first visitors would normally be arriving at the lavish palace, home of Ottoman sultans for centuries and one of Istanbul's top tourist draws. He was killed after a one-hour siege. REUTERS/Stringer