An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honour and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. Picture taken December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children pray for family members who died in the 2004 tsunami, at their boarding school in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2011. Survivors gathered in neighborhood mosques and homes to remember those killed by the tsunami triggered by an undersea earthquake off the island of Sumatra seven years ago. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Security guards stand at the entrance to a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (L) and China's National People's Congress Chairman Wu Bangguo (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 26, 2011. Noda told his Chinese counterpart Wen Jiabao on Sunday their two nations share an interest in preserving stability on the Korean peninsula after the death of Kim Jong-il, North Korea's long-time leader. Japan and China agreed to start formal talks early next year on a free trade pact that would also include South Korea, Noda said on Sunday after talks that showed the deepening bonds between Asia's two biggest economies. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
Shoppers run into Selfridges as the doors open for the start of the Boxing Day sale at their flagship store on Oxford Street in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A winter swimmer jumps with a mop into the icy water of the Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) argues with a secular man during a protest against the government's pledge to curb Jewish zealotry in Israel, in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Oren Nahshon
Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Liu Xiaoming, 45, puts glasses made of cardboard onto his sand sculpture of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at the Jiangtan Park on the banks of Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province December 26, 2011. Liu made about 30 pieces of sand sculptures on the Yangtze River banks after he started in October out of his own interest, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
St. Peter Square is reflected in a Christmas decoration hanging from a Christmas tree in the Vatican December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (R) kisses the head of Egyptian Muslim brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie before their meeting at the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Cairo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
North Koreans make a call of condolence for deceased North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this picture released by KCNA December 26, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half during their NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A Tharu woman dressed in traditional attire smiles as she participates in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A protester who plans to set up a memorial altar for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il is detained and pushed to a police car by police officers in central Seoul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women gather to mourn with the family of Emmanuel Obiukwu, who lost four members of his family during the Madalla Christmas day bombing of a church near Nigeria's capital Abuja December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Blackburn Rovers' Adam Henley during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catholic faithful wear the typical dress of a "maruja", or woman mariner, during the annual procession for St. Benedict, who is also known in Brazil as the "black saint", in Braganca in the northeastern state of Para, December 26, 2011. The procession began in the 18th century when a group of black slaves were allowed by their owners to form the Fraternity of St. Benedict, and decided to dance through the streets as an expression of their gratitude. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Canada's Boone Jenner (20) hits Finland's Markus Granlund at the boards during the first period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
Women look at a swimmer leaving after a traditional Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Supporters of Pakistan People's Party hold an image of Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto during a candlelight vigil to commemorate her death anniversary in Lahore December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Workers at Kim Jong Tae Electric Locomotive Combined Plant attend an assembly to honour their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 26, 2011 in this picture released by KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA