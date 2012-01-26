Editor's choice
Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Demonstrators take part in a protest marking the first anniversary of Egypt's uprising at Tahrir square in Cairo January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Demonstrators pray at Tahrir square during a protest marking the first anniversary of Egypt's uprising in Cairo January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Greeks struggle as they wait to receive free onions and other vegetables offered by farmers in Syntagma Square January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester yells at members of a police patrol in the Ras Roman neighborhood of central Manama, Bahrain, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Visitors attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 25, 2012. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Demonstrators take part in a protest marking the first anniversary of Egypt's uprising at Tahrir square in Cairo January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Officials check the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Oil recovery workers pass the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A general view of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
James Wallace wears a kilt as he stands outside the entrance to Edinburgh castle in Scotland January 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
President Obama is pictured with first lady Michelle Obama while making a phone call from the U.S. Capitol immediately following his State of the Union Address, to inform John Buchanan that his daughter Jessica was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Somalia, in this photograph taken on January 24, 2012 and released on January 25. REUTERS/Pete Souza/Handout
Men cry near the bodies of their relatives, killed by unidentified gunmen during a shootout, at a morgue in Karachi January 25, 2012. Gunmen on motorcycles killed three lawyers and wounded another, police said. The motive was not immediately clear. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
The caravan of Mateus Silva, 25 and unemployed, burns in the Nossa Senhora de Fatima neighborhood, in Lisbon January 25, 2012. Silva and his wife Leonor on Wednesday set the caravan on fire in protest of the eviction conducted by the Lisbon city police. The couple, along with their two daughters, have been living in the caravan for 21 months as they have no money to rent an apartment. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Princess Stephanie (2nd L) and her daughter Pauline Ducruet (L), Prince Albert II of Monaco (2nd R) and Princess Charlene (R) arrive to attend the awards ceremony for the 36th Monte Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco January 24, 2012. Picture taken January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool
Coffins are seen during a ceremony to pay homage to the four slain soldiers killed last week in Afghanistan at the 93rd regiment of Artillery in Varces, French Alps, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance amid molten iron at 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,372 degrees Fahrenheit) during a Spring Festival Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man browses through brochures of charcoal ovens at a stand during the Madrid Fusion Xth International Summit of Gastronomy in Madrid January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Peter Siddle (top) of Australia celebrates with his teammates Brad Haddin (L) and Ricky Ponting (R) after taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during the second day of the fourth test cricket match in Adelaide January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A rainbow appears over the Greek parliament in Athens's Syntagma square January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Newt Gingrich is seen on a television screen at the press filing center during his interview with Univision journalist Jorge Ramos at a "Meet the Candidates" event at Univision studios in Doral, Florida January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton