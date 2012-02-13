Editor's Choice
A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constmore
A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. February 12, 2012. Historic cinemas, cafes and shops went up in flames in central Athens on Sunday as black-masked protesters fought Greek police outside parliament, while inside lawmakers looked set to defy the public rage by endorsing a new EU/IMF austerity deal. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012, in tmore
Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Twin bomb blasts hit Syrian military and security buildings in Aleppo on Friday, killing 25 people in the worst violence to hit the country's commercial hub in the 11-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore Middle more
A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore Middle and High School, which was built to educate North Korean teenage defectors, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul February 10, 2012. According to the school, 48 students graduated during the ceremony on Friday. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical actimore
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida February 11, 2012. The first lady is concluding a three-day trip to mark the second anniversary of her "Let's Move" initiative. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists paint graffiti on a wall ahead of an anti-government rally in Sanaa February 10, 2012. The writinmore
Activists paint graffiti on a wall ahead of an anti-government rally in Sanaa February 10, 2012. The writing reads "Yemen" and "My heartbeats remain Yemeni." Weakened by months of protests against Saleh's rule, the Yemeni government has lost control of whole chunks of the country, giving southern separatists, northern Shi'ite rebels and Islamist militants a window to further their goals. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitutiomore
A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis
Thirteen-year-old Baylee Nobel participates in a prayer vigil for Charlie and Braden Powell at the site of more
Thirteen-year-old Baylee Nobel participates in a prayer vigil for Charlie and Braden Powell at the site of the fatal fire in Puyallup, Washington February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin P. Casey
Tiger Woods tosses his driver on the 18th tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the more
Tiger Woods tosses his driver on the 18th tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Egyptian soldiers stand guard during a protest demanding that the army hand power over to civilians, near tmore
Egyptian soldiers stand guard during a protest demanding that the army hand power over to civilians, near the defence ministry in Cairo February 10, 2012. Egypt's religious authorities called on unions and youth groups to scrap plans for a wave of strikes aimed at forcing the ruling generals from power, saying the people must show duty to the nation and spare its tattered economy fresh damage. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Keriell Williams, 5, who is homeless, takes a break in the gym at the Union Rescue Mission shelter in Los Amore
Keriell Williams, 5, who is homeless, takes a break in the gym at the Union Rescue Mission shelter in Los Angeles, February 9, 2012. A recent report by the National Alliance to End Homelessness found that California's population of homeless families increased by five percent between 2009 and 2011. It is estimated that there are over 300,000 homeless children in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protestors shout slogans during a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in cmore
Protestors shout slogans during a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in central Sofia February 11, 2012. Thousands of Bulgarians marched in capital Sofia on Saturday to protest against the unpopular ACTA aimed to cut costly copyright and trademark theft over fears of online censorship. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman carries a sack on her head along a street on a snowy day in Kabul February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar more
A woman carries a sack on her head along a street on a snowy day in Kabul February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Toronto Maple Leafs center Mikhail Grabovski (84) collides with the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobromore
Toronto Maple Leafs center Mikhail Grabovski (84) collides with the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (in net) for a penalty during the third period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Sheila Shirah, 17, the 2011 Miss Silver Spurs, rides around the arena during a prayer at the start of the Smore
Sheila Shirah, 17, the 2011 Miss Silver Spurs, rides around the arena during a prayer at the start of the Silver Spurs Monster Bull rodeo event held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee February 11, 2012. Bull riders from across the country competed for a chance to win $2,000. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
A cartoon depicting late former leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi is seen on the remains of a memorial to latmore
A cartoon depicting late former leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi is seen on the remains of a memorial to late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in downtown Benghazi February 12, 2012. The statue was demolished because it was erected by the late former leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Jordanian riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration against Israel near the Israeli embassy more
Jordanian riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration against Israel near the Israeli embassy in Amman February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Potter
Angelina Jolie reacts after a news conference to promote the movie "The Land Of Blood And Honey" at the 62nmore
Angelina Jolie reacts after a news conference to promote the movie "The Land Of Blood And Honey" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A cadet of the Fuerza Civil (Civil Force) is embraced by his girlfriend after a graduation ceremony at the more
A cadet of the Fuerza Civil (Civil Force) is embraced by his girlfriend after a graduation ceremony at the 7th military zone on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico February 11, 2012. Some 215 members of the Civil Force, a police unit trained by the army in areas such as intelligence and tactics, joined the state police on Saturday to reinforce the war against organised crime as part of a government-run programme, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Kuroda retrieves her belongings from her bedroom untouched since the night when they were evacuated last yemore
Kuroda retrieves her belongings from her bedroom untouched since the night when they were evacuated last year, during her temporary return visit to Okuma town, inside of the 20km radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. The entire 11,000 residents of Okuma town has been evacuated since last year's tsunami and earthquake which hit the nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People cover themselves from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son omore
People cover themselves from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, as he arrives for an election campaign rally at Meja town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 12, 2012. Uttar Pradesh, India with 200 million people, is an unruly state that stretches southeast from New Delhi, divided along its length by the Ganges River. To avoid violence, voting is staggered over seven days. Results from a total of five state elections are to be announced on March 6. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Los Angeles County Coroner's van exits the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the body of Whitney Houston, who diemore
A Los Angeles County Coroner's van exits the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the body of Whitney Houston, who died in a hotel room there on Saturday, in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. Houston, whose soaring voice lifted her to the top of the pop music world but whose personal decline was fueled by years of drug use, died on Saturday afternoon in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Spanish National Police officer in riot gear struggle with a protester during a demonstration against laboumore
Spanish National Police officer in riot gear struggle with a protester during a demonstration against labour reform in central Madrid February 10, 2012. Spain cut severance pay for workers on Friday and watered down collective bargaining rights, giving more power to employers as it attempts to kick start its moribund jobs market and slash Europe's highest unemployment rate. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model changes underwear as she prepares backstage before the Curvy Fall/Winter 2012 collection show durinmore
A model changes underwear as she prepares backstage before the Curvy Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A boy jumps from a small ice floe in the Black sea in the port of Yevpatoria, Ukraine February 11, 2012. Rmore
A boy jumps from a small ice floe in the Black sea in the port of Yevpatoria, Ukraine February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer