A sympathiser (R) of an employee (not pictured) of the Workers Housing Organisation who threatened to jump from the office because her wage had been cut and she and her husband were threatened with layoffs, is treated by a police officer (L) in Athens February 15, 2012. Workers Housing Organisation is a state owned company that is on the list of state entities that may be shut down to cut costs under the terms of the new 130-billion-euro ($170 billion) bailout agreement with the European Union and International Monetary Fund. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros