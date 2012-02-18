Editor's Choice

版本:
Libyans wave Kingdom of Libya flags as they celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, along a street in Benghazi February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libyans wave Kingdom of Libya flags as they celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, along a street in Benghazi February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

British boxer Dereck Chisora (R) slaps the face of Ukrainian heavyweight WBC boxing champion Vitali Klitschko as they stare each other out, after the official weigh-in in Munich February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police during clashes in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attend a news conference during a Franco-British summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Members of the Vietnam female boxing team practise at a training center in Hanoi February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Policemen detain a protester during an anti-austerity rally at central Syntagma square in Athens February 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Felix Canales reacts in front of the coffin of his friend Oswaldo Ortega Varela, 28, who died in the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze, in Talanga, to 80 km (50 miles) east of Tegucigalpa, February 17, 2012. A REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

German President Christian Wulff makes a statement in the presidential residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin, February 17, 2012, next to his wife Bettina. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq leave a police office in Bantul district in Indonesia's central Java province February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A helicopter lands on the roof of the University hospital (Landeskrankenhaus Innsbruck - Universitaetskliniken) in Innsbruck, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A police officer examines debris from a road accident in Medvode February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

British activist Elaine Martha is arrested by women riot police during her participation in a march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene plays a shot during the one-day international cricket match against Australia in Sydney February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A boy sits on a fence during a rally to show support to the upcoming presidential elections in Sanaa February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Sean Stone, son of U.S. film director Oliver Stone, arrives for a news conference in Tehran February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Trainer Robert Mistler (C) boosts cyclist Robert Marchand of France (L) next to trainer Magali Humbert-Perret during his attempt to set a world record for cycling non-stop for one hour, in the over 100- year old category, at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) velodrome in Aigle February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung Sann Suu Kyi gestures to supporters during her campaign trail in Pyapon township in Ayeyarwady Division February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Children play on a wrecked car on the outskirts of Dhaka February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping speaks as United States Vice President Joe Biden (R) looks on during a visit to a classroom where students are learning Mandarin at the International Studies Learning Center in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

An activist rides a horse as he distributes flyers for Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov's presidential campaign among local residence in the village of 1-Khomustakh, some 74 km (46 miles)east from eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Linesman Darren Gibbs (C) tries to break up a scuffle between Winnipeg Jets defenseman Mark Stuart (L), Jim Slater (behind Gibbs) and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Kassian (R) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minnesota February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Models present creations at the Corrie Nielsen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Egyptians attend Friday prayers in Cairo February 17, 2012. REUTER/Mohammed Salem

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Men work on the final preparations at the Sambadrome for the upcoming Samba Schools Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

