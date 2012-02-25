Editor's Choice

" /> " />
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A Tibetan activist shouts slogans as he holds a Tibetan flag outside the United Nations Office in Nepal on the third day of the Tibetan New Year or "Losar" in Kathmandu February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Miguel Paludo in his number 32 Chevrolet crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Afghan men shout anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Refugees eat candies at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An Israeli policeman fires a tear gas canister during clashes with Palestinian protesters at a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An Oscar statue waits to be unveiled in the red carpet arrival area during preparations for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Palestinian protesters run away from Israeli policemen during clashes on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters on his way to the airport, before his departure to Cuba in Caracas February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Two women stand outside the morgue where family members of inmates who died in the February 14 Comayagua jail fire had gathered in Tegucigalpa, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a news conference following the Friends of Syria Conference in Tunis, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Actress Kate Winslet (L) reacts as she receives an Honorary Award during the 37th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is carried by supporters following his speech after Friday prayers at Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Cadets hold a giant Mexican flag before raising it at Zocalo Square during Flag Day celebrations in Mexico City February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A visitor observes a reconstructed technical room which served to preserve the embalmed body of the former Czechoslovak President Klement Gottwald, who turned the country into the communist regime after a coup in February 1948, in Prague February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks around during a guided walking tour of the northern German city of Stralsund February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An Afghan boy who works at a bakery watches a protest outside his a window in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A couch shaped from sand is seen on the bank of the Thames River in London February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A supporter holds election leaflets on a street in central Tehran February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad outside the "Friends of Syria" conference in Tunis, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Plainclothes policemen grab a protester (C) at the Once train station after the body of the 51st victim was found in the wreckage of a train accident two days ago, in Buenos Aires February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Dutch Queen Beatrix, Prince Johan Friso's wife Mabel and Crown Prince Willem-Alexander (L-R) arrive at the university hospital in Innsbruck, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Young Tibetan monks play inside a monastery before attending the third day of New Year or "Losar" celebration in Kathmandu February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An Afghan policeman runs for cover during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Refugees from Myanmar carry children through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a part of it near Mae Sot February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

