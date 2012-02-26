Editor's Choice

版本:
中国

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Relatives of 23-year-old Palestinian Talat Ramia mourn during his funeral in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Relatives of 23-year-old Palestinian Talat Ramia mourn during his funeral in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

People hold a giant Libyan flag during a march to Martyrs Square in Tripoli February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

People hold a giant Libyan flag during a march to Martyrs Square in Tripoli February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Second-placed Edina Melnyik (L), first-placed Katalin Eszter Varga (C) and third-placed Marietta Laura Molnar (R) pose after the Miss Colours Hungary, the country's first wheelchair beauty contest, in Budapest February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Second-placed Edina Melnyik (L), first-placed Katalin Eszter Varga (C) and third-placed Marietta Laura Molnar (R) pose after the Miss Colours Hungary, the country's first wheelchair beauty contest, in Budapest February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

England's David Strettle (L) fails to score a try in the final minute as he is tackled by Jonathan Davies during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium, London, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

England's David Strettle (L) fails to score a try in the final minute as he is tackled by Jonathan Davies during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium, London, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks participate in a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in Berlin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks participate in a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in Berlin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A boy smiles from a train bound for Mandalay at the Myitkyina station in Myanmar's northern Kachin State on February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A boy smiles from a train bound for Mandalay at the Myitkyina station in Myanmar's northern Kachin State on February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Olympique Lyon's Michel Bastos (L) challenges goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (R) of Paris St-Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Olympique Lyon's Michel Bastos (L) challenges goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (R) of Paris St-Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

An Oscar statue remains covered in plastic before it is unveiled at the red carpet arrivals area during preparations for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

An Oscar statue remains covered in plastic before it is unveiled at the red carpet arrivals area during preparations for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Cardinal Timothy Dolan laughs with reporters after holding a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Cardinal Timothy Dolan laughs with reporters after holding a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A worker cleans plates ahead of a mass religious banquet at a temporarily build kitchen in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A worker cleans plates ahead of a mass religious banquet at a temporarily build kitchen in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Cleveland Cavaliers' mascot dunks the ball during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Cleveland Cavaliers' mascot dunks the ball during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Bolton Wanderers' Ryo Miyaichi (R) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Bolton Wanderers' Ryo Miyaichi (R) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A protester wearing a mask take part in a demonstration against ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement) in Vienna, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A protester wearing a mask take part in a demonstration against ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement) in Vienna, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Presenters Anthony Mackie (R) and Rosario Dawson hold on to many award statues as they present the best first feature award to the film "Margin Call" at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Presenters Anthony Mackie (R) and Rosario Dawson hold on to many award statues as they present the best first feature award to the film "Margin Call" at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Pete Waterfield of Britain dives during the Men's 10m Platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Pete Waterfield of Britain dives during the Men's 10m Platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A woman dances during a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

A woman dances during a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Inaki Urdangarin, the son-in-law of Spain's King Juan Carlos, for questioning over corruption allegations at a court in Palma de Mallorca February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

Inaki Urdangarin, the son-in-law of Spain's King Juan Carlos, for questioning over corruption allegations at a court in Palma de Mallorca February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets members of the audience after participating in a Town Hall meeting at the Baron d' Erlanger Palace in Carthage, Tunisia, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 2月 26日 星期日

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets members of the audience after participating in a Town Hall meeting at the Baron d' Erlanger Palace in Carthage, Tunisia, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

