Students scramble as police charge towards them to disperse their protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Students scramble as police charge towards them to disperse their protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. India's economic growth slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the three months to December, as high interest rates and rising input costs constrained investment and manufacturing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. India's economic growth slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the three months to December, as high interest rates and rising input costs constrained investment and manufacturing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments although she has work as a petrol station shop assistant. Perez's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court-ordered eviction suspended until March 14. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments although she has work as a petrol station shop assistant. Perez's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court-ordered eviction suspended until March 14. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of hisFall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of hisFall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The body of a dead man, with a rifle next to him, lies in a field after a shootout with police on the outskirts of Monterrey February 28, 2012. According to local media, 11 people were killed in different violent incidents in the city. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

The body of a dead man, with a rifle next to him, lies in a field after a shootout with police on the outskirts of Monterrey February 28, 2012. According to local media, 11 people were killed in different violent incidents in the city. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012. The Queen is celebrating her sixtieth anniversary as Regent in 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012. The Queen is celebrating her sixtieth anniversary as Regent in 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement stands in front of New York Police Department officers guarding a Bank of America branch during a "national day of action" demonstration in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement stands in front of New York Police Department officers guarding a Bank of America branch during a "national day of action" demonstration in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street in Tokyo February 29, 2012. Tokyo has received a snowfall of about 2 cm (0.79 inches) on Wednesday. The unusual snowfall in February has caused more than 300 cases of snow-related traffic accidents in the city, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street in Tokyo February 29, 2012. Tokyo has received a snowfall of about 2 cm (0.79 inches) on Wednesday. The unusual snowfall in February has caused more than 300 cases of snow-related traffic accidents in the city, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. More than 1,000 soldiers graduated after two month of training, an Iraqi army source said. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. More than 1,000 soldiers graduated after two month of training, an Iraqi army source said. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Two Iranian women talk at a corner of a square in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Two Iranian women talk at a corner of a square in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A woman looks on while shopping in a bazaar in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. For months now, Iranians have endured economic hardship, political repression and international isolation as the authorities refuse to halt sensitive nuclear work as demanded by the U.N. Security Council. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A woman looks on while shopping in a bazaar in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. For months now, Iranians have endured economic hardship, political repression and international isolation as the authorities refuse to halt sensitive nuclear work as demanded by the U.N. Security Council. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

England's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Holland's Robin Van Persie during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

England's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Holland's Robin Van Persie during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Gul Bibi, the mother of Abdul Saboor, the chief suspect in the murder of two U.S. officers at the Interior Ministry, speaks during an interview in Salang district, Parwan province, February 28, 2012. Family and friends are baffled how a policeman who grew up in one of Afghanistan's most peaceful areas may have carried out the high-profile murder of two U.S. officers that has rattled NATO and the Kabul government. Picture taken February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Gul Bibi, the mother of Abdul Saboor, the chief suspect in the murder of two U.S. officers at the Interior Ministry, speaks during an interview in Salang district, Parwan province, February 28, 2012. Family and friends are baffled how a policeman who grew up in one of Afghanistan's most peaceful areas may have carried out the high-profile murder of two U.S. officers that has rattled NATO and the Kabul government. Picture taken February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man looks at electoral posters while standing at the corner of a square in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. Iranians will vote on Friday in a parliamentary election that is a contest between loyalists to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and allies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A man looks at electoral posters while standing at the corner of a square in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. Iranians will vote on Friday in a parliamentary election that is a contest between loyalists to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and allies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Myanmar's opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi crosses her hands while addressing the media after meeting European parliamentarians in Yangon February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Myanmar's opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi crosses her hands while addressing the media after meeting European parliamentarians in Yangon February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

U.S. singer Erykah Badu speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2012. Badu's scheduled concert on Wednesday has been cancelled, following public outcry after a photograph of her with tattoos with the Arabic word for "Allah" was published in Malaysia's daily The Star, reported The New Straits Times. REUTERS/Samsul Said

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

U.S. singer Erykah Badu speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2012. Badu's scheduled concert on Wednesday has been cancelled, following public outcry after a photograph of her with tattoos with the Arabic word for "Allah" was published in Malaysia's daily The Star, reported The New Straits Times. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A Palestinian man (L) holds an umbrella as another exits through Jaffa Gate on a stormy day in Jerusalem's Old City February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

A Palestinian man (L) holds an umbrella as another exits through Jaffa Gate on a stormy day in Jerusalem's Old City February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in the Juarez Valley a few weeks ago alongside the remains of 17-year-old Lizbeth Garcia Aviles and 15-year-old Adriana Guerrero, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in the Juarez Valley a few weeks ago alongside the remains of 17-year-old Lizbeth Garcia Aviles and 15-year-old Adriana Guerrero, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People pass in front of a fire set by protesters during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2012年 3月 1日 星期四

People pass in front of a fire set by protesters during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Editor's Choice - Our best photos from the last 24 hours

2012年 2月 29日
Editor's Choice - Our best photos from the last 24 hours

2012年 2月 28日
Editor's choice - Our best photos from the last 24 hours

2012年 2月 28日
Editor's Choice - Our best photos from the last 24 hours

2012年 2月 26日

