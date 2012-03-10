Editor's Choice

Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama March 9, 2012. Tens of thousands of Bahrainis demonstrated on Friday to demand democratic reforms, stepping up pressure on the U.S.-allied government with the biggest protest yet in a year of unrest. Hundreds of protesters broke away from the march to walk down the main highway into Manama in an attempt to return to the Pearl Square traffic intersection that protesters occupied for a month during last year's uprising. Activists said riot police blocking the road fired tear gas and the interior ministry said protesters threw stones. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed