Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. Israeli air strikes killed two Palestinian militants and wounded 25 civilians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, medical sources said, as cross-border hostilities continued into a fourth day. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
Major Amy Gray, occupational therapist of Task Force Bronco sits next to her 43-year-old teddy bear while waiting for a flight to return home to the U.S. at the pax terminal of FOB Fenty after finishing her one-year assignment in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. Israel launched more air strikes in the Gaza Strip and Palestinians kept up rocket fire against southern Israel on Monday in a fourth day of hostilities in which 23 Palestinians have been killed. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Volkswagen "Beetle" (L) and an "UP!" are pictured in a delivery tower at the company's headquarter in Wolfsburg, Germany, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, claps hands with neighbor Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. Standing in neat lines in a south London gym, a squad of hand-picked, tracksuited youngsters stretch their arms in unison, counting together in Mandarin. Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future Olympic hopes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
First year Ironworker apprentices (L-R) Ian Welshhans, Daniel Truax and Jason Taylor practice their welding skills during a class at the Ironworkers Local 549 training facility in Wheeling, West Virginia March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) linked to India's main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as they are stopped by police during a protest against corruption in New Delhi March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A doctor at a makeshift hospital displays a bullet removed from the hand of a young girl wounded during what protesters said was an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, at the Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) is greeted by Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker (R) at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of the Oyster Bay Fire Department hang an American flag along a street outside the funeral home for journalist Marie Colvin before her funeral in Oyster Bay, New York, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter holds a poster of East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta during Horta's campaign for the upcoming presidential election at a stadium in Ermera district March 12, 2012. East Timor's presidential election, scheduled for March 17, 2012, will be the country's third presidential election. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's baserunner Howie Kendrick loses his helmet as Los Angeles Dodgers' second baseman Adam Kennedy avoids stepping on him as Kendrick steals second base in the first inning of their game at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
A U.S. soldier keeps watch as Taliban militants, part of a group of a hundred Afghan Talibans, hand over their weapons as they take part in the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program in Laghman province March 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Argentine Falklands War veterans walk among the tombstones to pay homage to Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict at Darwin cemetery, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man sits on top of sacks behind rows of pushcarts while waiting for a wholesale market to open in Lahore, Pakistan, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the Indian Wells WTA tournament in Indian Wells, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Princess Charlene Wittstock of Monaco inspects a shower room during a visit to the Shanghai Pudong Special Education School in Shanghai March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A member of security personnel looks through a pair of binoculars as supporters of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its alliance gather in front of their party office during a rally in Dhaka March 12, 2012. The main opposition BNP and its alliance called the grand rally to demand the return of a caretaker government. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People walk at a park near the river Main in Frankfurt March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Residents grieve outside a morgue while waiting to claim the body of their relative who was killed by gunmen duing an attack on goldsmiths shops in northern Baghdad March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. Israel launched more air strikes in the Gaza Strip and Palestinians kept up rocket fire against southern Israel on Monday in the fourth day of hostilities in which 23 Palestinians have been killed. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Commuters drive over "Freedom Bridge" over Interstate-5 freeway past thousands of yellow ribbons fluttering in the wind as they enter the Madigan Army Hospital gate of Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington March 12, 2012. JBLM is the homebase of the U.S. Army Staff Sergeant linked to the killing of more than a dozen Afghan civilians in the Panjwai District of Kandahar, Afghanistan over the past weekend . REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Children walk past livestock that died from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) placed by farmers outside a veterinary centre during a protest in Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, Egypt, March 12, 2012. Farmers on Monday protested against the government for not taking effective action to combat the outbreak of FMD in Egypt and demanded for compensation for their affected livestock. The farmers added that consumers are abstaining from purchasing beef and mutton, causing prices of fish and chicken to rise. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh