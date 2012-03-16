版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing...more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Relatives of the victims of a bus crash in Sierre stand outside their hotel in Uvrier near Sion March 15, 2012. Distraught relatives flew to Switzerland on Wednesday after a bus carrying a Belgian school group home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a Swiss tunnel, killing 22 children and six others. Twenty-four passengers remained in hospital, including three children in Lausanne with critical injuries, but the other...more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Relatives of the victims of a bus crash in Sierre stand outside their hotel in Uvrier near Sion March 15, 2012. Distraught relatives flew to Switzerland on Wednesday after a bus carrying a Belgian school group home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a Swiss tunnel, killing 22 children and six others. Twenty-four passengers remained in hospital, including three children in Lausanne with critical injuries, but the other survivors were out of danger, Swiss officials said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
2 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally at Umayyad square in Damascus March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally at Umayyad square in Damascus March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
3 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Student protesters and pedestrians run away from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system in Santiago March 15, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Student protesters and pedestrians run away from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system in Santiago March 15, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
4 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

People sit on a street in front of an Apple store as they wait for the release of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

People sit on a street in front of an Apple store as they wait for the release of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

An Afghan vendor displays clothing he is selling to U.S. soldiers at a bazaar in Forward Operating Base Joyce in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

An Afghan vendor displays clothing he is selling to U.S. soldiers at a bazaar in Forward Operating Base Joyce in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
6 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A masked member of the national teachers' union gestures as he walks past a line of police officers during a protest march in Mexico City March 15, 2012. Thousands of teachers from the state of Michoacan, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Mexico City took part to protest against the mandatory evaluation tests for teachers and to demand the removal of leader of their union Elba Esther Gordillo, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard...more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A masked member of the national teachers' union gestures as he walks past a line of police officers during a protest march in Mexico City March 15, 2012. Thousands of teachers from the state of Michoacan, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Mexico City took part to protest against the mandatory evaluation tests for teachers and to demand the removal of leader of their union Elba Esther Gordillo, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Shadows are cast by people as they watch a busker playing an electric guitar as he stands in the river Thames at low tide on the Southbank in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Shadows are cast by people as they watch a busker playing an electric guitar as he stands in the river Thames at low tide on the Southbank in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A serviceman lies in a fighting hole as he takes part in a drill conducted by Russian airborne troops at a firing ground near the settlement of Sadovyi outside the southern city of Stavropol March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A serviceman lies in a fighting hole as he takes part in a drill conducted by Russian airborne troops at a firing ground near the settlement of Sadovyi outside the southern city of Stavropol March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
9 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

An anti-government protester throws a teargas canister fired by riot police away during a demonstration in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain, March 15, 2012. Hundreds of protesters took to streets to protest against the regime. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

An anti-government protester throws a teargas canister fired by riot police away during a demonstration in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain, March 15, 2012. Hundreds of protesters took to streets to protest against the regime. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
10 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays hockey with the Team GB hockey teams at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays hockey with the Team GB hockey teams at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool

Close
12 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Anja Paerson of Sweden performs her traditional penguin after the women's Super G race at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming, Austria, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Anja Paerson of Sweden performs her traditional penguin after the women's Super G race at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming, Austria, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
13 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia March 15, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for...more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia March 15, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration. Last week, local media reported atrocities committed against migrants by trafficking gangs which kidnap migrants for ransom from their families in the Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A house buyer cries with other buyers holding on to her, as they walk past a stopped and incompleted residential construction site during a rainy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A house buyer cries with other buyers holding on to her, as they walk past a stopped and incompleted residential construction site during a rainy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

An East Timorese child runs as sea water hits the wall on Dili beach, Indonesia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

An East Timorese child runs as sea water hits the wall on Dili beach, Indonesia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
16 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

St. Louis Cardinals baserunner Matt Carpenter (62) upends Boston Red Sox shortstop Nick Punto (R) on a double by St. Louis' Erik Komatsu during the second inning of a spring training game in Fort Myers, Florida, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

St. Louis Cardinals baserunner Matt Carpenter (62) upends Boston Red Sox shortstop Nick Punto (R) on a double by St. Louis' Erik Komatsu during the second inning of a spring training game in Fort Myers, Florida, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
17 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laugh as they produce artwork during their visit to the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laugh as they produce artwork during their visit to the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Close
18 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Swiss nationals Olivier David Och, 31, (L) and Daniela Widmer, 29, wave to the media at a military base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Swiss nationals Olivier David Och, 31, (L) and Daniela Widmer, 29, wave to the media at a military base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
19 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Israeli police officers cordon off the site of a stabbing attack in Pisgat Zeev, an urban settlement near Jerusalem, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Israeli police officers cordon off the site of a stabbing attack in Pisgat Zeev, an urban settlement near Jerusalem, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
20 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A demonstrator vandalises a police car during an annual anti-police brutality march in Montreal March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A demonstrator vandalises a police car during an annual anti-police brutality march in Montreal March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
21 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
22 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, receives make-up before he appears at the France 2 television studios for the programme "Des Paroles et des Actes" (Words and Actions) in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, receives make-up before he appears at the France 2 television studios for the programme "Des Paroles et des Actes" (Words and Actions) in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 24
2012年 3月 16日 星期五

President Barack Obama bends down to wait for his dog, Bo, to come towards him outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

President Barack Obama bends down to wait for his dog, Bo, to come towards him outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »