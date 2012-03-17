Editor's Choice
An Afghan policeman stands guard near the wreckage of a NATO helicopter that crashed inside a house in Kabumore
An Afghan policeman stands guard near the wreckage of a NATO helicopter that crashed inside a house in Kabul March 16, 2012. A NATO helicopter crashed into a house on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday, killing 12 Turkish soldiers on board and four Afghan civilians on the ground, Turkey's general staff and a senior Afghan police official said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washingtonmore
Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. Clooney was protesting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man looks at his Apple iPad in front an Apple logo outside an Apple store in downtown Shanghai March 16, more
A man looks at his Apple iPad in front an Apple logo outside an Apple store in downtown Shanghai March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
One of the coffins of victims of the Sierre bus crash is carried out of a cargo plane at Melsbroek militarymore
One of the coffins of victims of the Sierre bus crash is carried out of a cargo plane at Melsbroek military airport after returning from Switzerland March 16, 2012. Belgian military aircraft began returning home the bodies of 22 children and six adults killed in a bus crash in Switzerland on Friday as the country prepared to observe a minute's silence to remember the victims. REUTERS/Jurgen Braekevelt/Belgian Defence/Pool
A labourer rests on sacks filled with charcoal as he takes a break inside a steel factory on the outskirts more
A labourer rests on sacks filled with charcoal as he takes a break inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu March 15, 2012. India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee proposed trimming the government's subsidy burden and called for speeding the pace of economic reforms, which have been stalled by political gridlock, in his budget speech on Friday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Ukraine's Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Oleksandr Bondar dive during the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform finalmore
Ukraine's Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Oleksandr Bondar dive during the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform final in the FINA Diving World Series in Dubai March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A city of Dexter fireman stands in front of a home that was hit by a tornado in Dexter, Michigan, March 16,more
A city of Dexter fireman stands in front of a home that was hit by a tornado in Dexter, Michigan, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A technical worker digs out a human bone from a mass grave in a cemetery at Teba, southern Spanish provincemore
A technical worker digs out a human bone from a mass grave in a cemetery at Teba, southern Spanish province of Malaga March 16, 2012. The remains of about 125 people might be buried in the mass grave in Teba after they were killed during the Spanish Civil War from 1937 to 1949, the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory of Antequera and its shire said. The mass grave is the second largest discovered during an exhumation process so far in Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Russian Honour Guard practise marching using wooden crosses to correct posture during the fimore
Members of the Russian Honour Guard practise marching using wooden crosses to correct posture during the first rehearsal for the annual victory parade in May, at a base in Moscow March 16, 2012. The Honour Guard consists of the highest calibre recruits from the army, picked to perform ceremonial duties. REUTERS/Pavel Pavlov
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil is pushed back to his garage during the second practice smore
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil is pushed back to his garage during the second practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering opermore
Money concealed in pastries that the German customs agency Zoll seized during an anti-money laundering operation, is displayed before the agency's annual statistics news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
India's Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored his 100th international centuries during their Asia Cupmore
India's Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored his 100th international centuries during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Neighborhood residents wave to U.S. President Barack Obama while he walks towards a private home holding a more
Neighborhood residents wave to U.S. President Barack Obama while he walks towards a private home holding a fundraiser for him in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman carries her daughter as she casts her vote into a ballot box during the country's presidential elecmore
A woman carries her daughter as she casts her vote into a ballot box during the country's presidential election in Dili March 17, 2012. Polling stations opened in East Timor on Saturday in a presidential election seen as a key test of stability in Asia's youngest and poorest nation. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Ruby Walsh on Kauto Star (top L) heads out of the race after he pulled up at the ninth fence during The Golmore
Ruby Walsh on Kauto Star (top L) heads out of the race after he pulled up at the ninth fence during The Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Libyans hold funeral prayers for five men who were killed in 1997 but were only found and identified recentmore
Libyans hold funeral prayers for five men who were killed in 1997 but were only found and identified recently, at Tripoli's Martyrs Square March 16, 2012. Their bodies were found in a hospital mortuary refrigerator after the fall of Tripoli in August last year. The men were said to have been killed in the fighting in Tajoura suburb after the 1996 assassination attempt on Muammar Gaddafi in the southern town of Brack al-Shati. Their bodies were only recently identified by relatives and will be buried in their hometowns. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, (L) 1st platoon sergeant, Blackhorse Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regimentmore
Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, (L) 1st platoon sergeant, Blackhorse Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, is seen during an exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, in this August 23, 2011 DVIDS handout photo. REUTERS/Department of Defense/Spc. Ryan Hallock/Handout
Ethiopian migrants wait to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the more
Ethiopian migrants wait to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 16, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Last week, local media reported atrocities committed against migrants by trafficking gangs which kidnap migrants for ransom from their families in the Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Singer Gwen Stefani (L) and Mirka Federer (R), wife Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Zummore
Singer Gwen Stefani (L) and Mirka Federer (R), wife Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Zuma Rossdale (C) as they sit in a stadium suite during the quarter-final match between Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Georgian sports shooter Nino Salukvadze adjusts a target board during a practice session in Tbilisi, March more
Georgian sports shooter Nino Salukvadze adjusts a target board during a practice session in Tbilisi, March 12, 2012. The 2012 London Olympics will be the seventh for Salukvadze, who has won a gold and a silver medal in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and hopes to win a medal in the upcoming games. The Olympic champion will take part in the women's 25m pistol and the women's 10m air pistol event. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mandaeans perform religious rituals under a parasol on the first day of the Benja festival in Baghdad Marchmore
Mandaeans perform religious rituals under a parasol on the first day of the Benja festival in Baghdad March 16, 2012. Benja is a five-day religious holiday celebrated by Mandaeans, a monotheistic religion historically practised around the lower Euphrates and Tigris, and the rivers surrounding the Shatt-al-Arab waterway, part of southern Iraq and Khuzestan Province in Iran. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Naomi Laet, 22, an Israeli pro-Palestinian activist, is escorted by Israeli border police officers after shmore
Naomi Laet, 22, an Israeli pro-Palestinian activist, is escorted by Israeli border police officers after she was treated for a head injury sustained from a rubber bullet fired by Israeli security forces during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Kumba Yala (front L) attends a campaign rally in the capital Bissau Mamore
Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Kumba Yala (front L) attends a campaign rally in the capital Bissau March 16, 2012. The tiny, unstable West-African country will elect a new president on Sunday after former president Malam Bacai Sanha died in a Paris hospital in January. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the texture of the toilet paper at a business chain hotel, in Beijmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the texture of the toilet paper at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. Zhuang was selected as one of three final winners out of 7,800 candidates and started working for Qunar as a Professional Hotel Test Sleeper in March 2010. At present, she has slept at more than 200 hotels. "My job is to role-play travelers of different types, different ages and genders at different scenarios, and see how each hotel fits their particular needs." Zhuang said. Her reviews help travelers make smart hotel picks and bring them a more pleasant experience on the road. Qunar, a Chinese online travel platform, started to recruit Professional Hotel Test Sleepers in 2010. The requirement for this new profession is to sleep at selected hotels without disclosing their real job and write expert reviews about the facilities, location, dining, services and prices of the hotels, in order to provide an independent third-party evaluation and an authoritative guide to travelers, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee