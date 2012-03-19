Editor's Choice

Daniel Ole Mamai (L) of the Maasai Cricket Warriors and his teammate Christopher Ole Ngais run between the wicket against the Jaffery's team during their friendly match in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa March 17, 2012. The Maasai Cricket Warriors are role models in their communities where they actively campaign against retrogressive and harmful cultural practices, such as female genital mutilation and early childhood marriages, while fighting to eradicate discrimination against women in Maasailand. Through cricket, they hope to promote healthier lifestyles and to also spread awareness about HIV/AIDS amongst youth. They have been invited to play in the Last Man Stands Twenty20 Championship in Cape Town, South Africa but are doubtful of their participation due to lack of sponsorships. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya