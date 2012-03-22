Editor's Choice
An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in thmore
An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, Bahrain March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Alevtina Byagisheva (2nd R), 54, Ekaterina Shklayeva (R), 74, Zoya Dorodova (2nd L), 74, and Granya Baisaromore
Alevtina Byagisheva (2nd R), 54, Ekaterina Shklayeva (R), 74, Zoya Dorodova (2nd L), 74, and Granya Baisarova, 62, members of the singing group "Buranovskiye Babushki", offer home made dumplings at a folk museum near the village of Ludorvai in the central Russian region of Udmurtia March 16, 2012. A group of ladies ranging in age from 42 to 86 who sing traditional songs and pop classics in their own language have been voted by popular demand to represent Russia in the forthcoming Eurovision song contest. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man carries a plate of food offerings into the Arabian Sea at Karachi's China Creek March 18, 2012. Many more
A man carries a plate of food offerings into the Arabian Sea at Karachi's China Creek March 18, 2012. Many Pakistanis believe feeding fishes will bring good luck. World Water Day, which is celebrated on March 22, aims to focus on water and food security, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
NYPD officers confront Occupy Wall Street protesters who are camping in Union Square in New York March 21, more
NYPD officers confront Occupy Wall Street protesters who are camping in Union Square in New York March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally in support of thmore
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally in support of the Aysen region social movement, in Santiago March 21, 2012. Members of social organizations from Aysen, some 1,682 km (1,045 miles) south of Santiago, are demanding fuel subsidies and special regional minimum salaries, amongst a series of requests, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for more
An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 21, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they are using as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Bride Dayami Tellez of Havana, Cuba, boards a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible car after her wedding with more
Bride Dayami Tellez of Havana, Cuba, boards a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible car after her wedding with groom Joaquin Camacho of Spain in Havana March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to more
A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. Three police were injured in a shoot-out during the raid according to a police source. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
U.S. President Barack Obama walks past a pumpjack on his way to deliver remarks on energy independence at Mmore
U.S. President Barack Obama walks past a pumpjack on his way to deliver remarks on energy independence at Maljamar Cooperative Association Unit in New Mexico, March 21, 2012. Obama is travelling to Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Ohio for events on his energy initiative. REUTERS/Jason Reed
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17more
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on theirmore
Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh
Passengers sit on the floor while travelling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mmore
Passengers sit on the floor while travelling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur March 20, 2012. By the end of the day, about 40 people on average will have died somewhere on the network of 64,000 km (39,800 miles) of track. Many will be slum-dwellers and poor villagers who live near the lines and use them as places to wash and as open toilets. Some will have fallen off overcrowded commuter trains. Of the 20 million people who travel daily on the network, many will arrive hours, even a day, behind schedule, having clattered along tracks and been guided by signalling systems built before India gained independence from Britain in 1947. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters in the village of Sanabis, west ofmore
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Supporters hold the portrait of Independent Hero General Aung San during the election campaign of Myanmar'smore
Supporters hold the portrait of Independent Hero General Aung San during the election campaign of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Seikkan Township in Yangon March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for more
A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. Three children, one of them Monsonego, and a rabbi shot dead at a Jewish school in France were buried in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the victims of what an Israeli politician said were murders inspired by "wild animals made crazy by their hatred" of Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A firefighter runs with a torch thrown by Partizan fans during the derby match against Red Star at Serbia'smore
A firefighter runs with a torch thrown by Partizan fans during the derby match against Red Star at Serbia's national cup semi-final in Belgrade March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Men wrestle during the Nauryz celebration in Almaty, March 21, 2012. Nauryz, an ancient holiday marking themore
Men wrestle during the Nauryz celebration in Almaty, March 21, 2012. Nauryz, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, is widely celebrated across Central Asia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national televisionmore
An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. About 300 police, some in body armour, have cordoned off a five-storey building in Toulouse where the 24-year-old Muslim shooter, identified as Mohamed Merah, is holed up. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout
Syrian children who fled to Jordan with their families enjoy a day out at an amusement park in Amman March more
Syrian children who fled to Jordan with their families enjoy a day out at an amusement park in Amman March 21, 2012. The activity was organized by an aid group to help the children acclimatize to life in their new environment. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
People carry the body of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for her and thmore
People carry the body of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for her and three other victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. Three children, one of them Monsonego, and a rabbi shot dead at a Jewish school in France were buried in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the victims of what an Israeli politician said were murders inspired by "wild animals made crazy by their hatred" of Jews. REUTERS/Nir Elias
British hostage Judith Tebbutt, 56, is seen in the outskirts of Adado town in central Somalia, March 21, 20more
British hostage Judith Tebbutt, 56, is seen in the outskirts of Adado town in central Somalia, March 21, 2012. Somali pirates freed British hostage Judith Tebbutt on Wednesday more than six months after gunmen killed her husband and snatched her from a beach resort in neighbouring Kenya. Tebbutt's kidnapping and the subsequent abductions of other foreigners prompted Kenya to send hundreds of troops into Somalia in October to try to crush the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants that Nairobi blamed for the attacks. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers march to the presidential palace during a rally against the government's plan to raise fuel pricemore
Labourers march to the presidential palace during a rally against the government's plan to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 21, 2012. The government has planned to raise fuel prices by at least a third to ease state coffers pressured by high oil costs, even though that may push up inflation. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A man walks along the Jing An Park in downtown Shanghai March 21, 2012. Spring officially began on Wednesdamore
A man walks along the Jing An Park in downtown Shanghai March 21, 2012. Spring officially began on Wednesday in the Northern Hemisphere, and is known as both the spring or vernal equinox. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Manchester City's Micah Richards (R) challenges Chelsea's Gary Cahill during their English Premier League smore
Manchester City's Micah Richards (R) challenges Chelsea's Gary Cahill during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
