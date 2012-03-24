版本:
24 Hours in Pictures - 23 Mar 2012

2012年 3月 24日 星期六

Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Some tens of thousands of Buddhist monks arrive for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok's Chinatown March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A performer falls with a bicycle after riding it off the 10 metre platform during a break in competition at the FINA Diving World Series being held at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing March 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester runs near a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Young gymnastics students exercise during a training session at a gymnastics school in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A supporter of the Pakistani religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami is reflected in a mirror of a motorbike during an anti American and NATO demonstration in Karachi March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pope Benedict XVI answers to reporters' questions during a news conference aboard his flight to Mexico March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Balinese people walk on a fire during a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim (2nd L) while they walk back to the Oval Office, after announcing Kim as his nominee to be lead the World Bank, at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Florida Gators center Erik Murphy (lower) and Marquette Golden Eagles forward Jamil Wilson (top) battle for a rebound in the second half during the NCAA men's West Regional basketball tournament in Phoenix, Arizona March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A protester throws a teargas shell back towards security forces as they arrive for an operation in the Lyari area of Karachi March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man holds up his Tibetan mastiff as they perform on stage during a dog beauty contest at an exhibition center in Shenyang, Liaoning province March 23, 2012. REUTERS

A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A local shepherd rides a horse as two policemen guide his flock of sheep along on the Guozigou segment of the Lianyungang-Horgos expressway, Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region March 22, 2012. REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as she listens to the speech of newly elected German President Joachim Gauck after his swearing-in ceremony at the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Syrian protesters living in Jordan hold a giant Syrian opposition flag and shout slogans against President Bashar Al-Assad during a demonstration in Amman March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Hindu devotees touch the wall of a temple as they pray on the first day of the Navratri festival in Jammu March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves from her car as she leaves MediaCity in Salford, northern England March 23, 2012. REUTERS

Demonstrators gather to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A sheepdog sits among the ruins of the village of Esco near the Yesa reservoir in Aragon region March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

A Syrian protester living in Jordan runs with a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against President Bashar Al-Assad in Amman March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Ali mourns during the funeral of 59-year-old Abda Ali Abdul Hussein in the village of Jidhafds, west of Manama, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man preps a hot air balloon during the last day of the International Hot Air Balloon festival in Sentul, Bogor, west Java March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

