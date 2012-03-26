Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. Fury over the shooting in the gated community of Sanford, Florida, of the 17-year-old boy, who was carrying an iced tea and a bag of Skittles candy, and the lack of an arrest or charges prompted demonstrations nationwide calling for authorities to take action. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn