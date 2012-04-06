Presidential candidate from the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) Khairat al-Shater waves to his supporters after presenting recommendation documents to the Higher Presidential Elections Commission (HPEC) headquarters in Cairo April 5, 2012. Al-Shater declared that introducing sharia law would be his "first and final" objective if he wins elections in May and June. The presidential election will be held on May 23 and 24. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih