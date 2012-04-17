Editor's choice
Children dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Benedict XVI during the Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Children dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Benedict XVI during the Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
A member of the Occupy movement plays his guitar while resting on the steps of Federal Hall near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An anti-government protester runs holding a teargas canister fired by riot police during clashes after a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2012. Abdulsamad died two weeks ago from a single gunshot wound to the thigh fired from a moving car, Ministry of Interior statement said. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Members of the community reflect as they hold candles during a commemoration and candlelight vigil on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia April 16, 2012. Five years after a mentally ill student gunned down 32 people at Virginia Tech, the university on Monday held classes for the first time on the anniversary of the country's deadliest mass shooting. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as he poses at a salt pan in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on 16th April by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wellesley College Sophomore Mayrah Udvardi, of Canberra, Australia, gives a runner a kiss along the route of the 116th Boston Marathon in Wellesley, Massachusetts April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he arrives for his terrorism and murder trial in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. Breivik, who massacred 77 people last summer, arrived under heavy armed guard at an Oslo courthouse on Monday, lifting his arm in what he has called a rightist salute as his trial began. Breivik, 33, has admitted setting off a car bomb that killed eight people at government headquarters in Oslo last July, then massacring 69 in a shooting spree at an island summer camp for Labour Party youths. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool
Dominican Sisters at the St. Louis Cathedral Academy enjoy ice cream during the 29th annual French Quarter Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 14, 2012. More than 500,000 people are expected to pack the French Quarter this weekend. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A police officer stands guard in front of the President Secretariat before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives to meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The feet from dead Taliban insurgents are seen after they were killed inside a building in Kabul April 16, 2012. Heavy street fighting between militants and security forces in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul ended on Monday after 18 hours of intense gunfire, rocket attacks and explosions, police and government officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the media photograph the space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 16, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to its final home at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia on April 17. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Official campaign posters for French President and UMP political party candidate Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande, for the 2012 French presidential election, are displayed on a wall in Paris April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
English musician Charlie Winston performs during a concert in Cologne late April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Joshua Cassidy of Canada breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the 116th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
St. Louis Blues center Scott Nichol (12) looks over at San Jose Sharks goalie Antti Niemi (31) after knocking the net over on top of him in the first period during Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Jose, California April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Lorena Huaman Inga (C), wife of special forces police officer Landert Tamani, carries a Peruvian flag as she walks to his funeral in Lima April 16, 2012. Tamari and 3 other special forces officers were killed during a hostage rescue mission in Cuzco. Peru's Shining Path early on Saturday released 36 gas pipeline workers it took hostage six days ago in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, the government said, saying security forces had clashed with the rebels. REUTERS/Vera Lentz
Jamelah Al-Habash, a 17-year-old Palestinian girl who lost her legs during the three-week offensive Israel launched in 2008 and 2009, is helped by her brother at her house in Gaza City April 16, 2012. Three years later, al-Habash continues to struggle with her day to day life supported by her family. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli army Lieutenant-Colonel Shalom Eisner (2nd L) uses his M-16 rifle to strike Danish pro-Palestinian protester Andreas Las during a protest near the West Bank city of Jericho, in this frame grab from a video taken April 14, 2012 by Nablus TV. Israel's military suspended the senior officer who struck the protester in the face with a gun, an army spokesman said on Monday, after video of the incident was put on the Internet. REUTERS/Baker Abd el Haqq/Nablus TV/Handout
A foreign visitor stands underneath a group of North Korean military officers before a gala show in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. The performance was part of the celebration on the centenary of the birth of Kim. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Arsenal's Robin van Persie (L) challenges Wigan Athletic's Maynor Figueroa during the English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Honour guards stand during a welcome ceremony for Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil at the Presidential Palace in Algiers April 16, 2012. Abdel Jalil is on the second day of his official visit in Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People watch a performance on the last night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has grown from 25,000 attendees overall to 75,000 people a day, and has become an important platform for alternative rock, rave and electronic music acts. REUTERS/David McNew