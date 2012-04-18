Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (front C) shakes hand with supporters at a ceremony to mark Myanmar New Year Day in her constituency of Kawhmu township April 17, 2012. Major opposition party leader Aung San Suu Kyi has set up a foundation named after her late mother Daw Khin Kyi to help the poor across the country, mainly in the area of education and health, party senior official Nyan Win said. The foundation was established on her late mother's 100th birthday anniversary, which falls today. Born on April 16, 1910, Daw Khin Kyi, the widow of the assassinated independence hero General Aung San, became Myanmar's ambassador to India after the nation's independence. In 1988, Suu Kyi returned to Myanmar to nurse her ailing mother and entered the political quagmire during the nation-wide democracy uprising. Daw Khin Kyi passed away later in December 1988. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun