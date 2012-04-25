Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbors on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village in spite of the Chernobyl blast, and he is now one of six last villagers that still live in Tulgovichi. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 26th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko