Editor's Choice

<p>A 26-foot tall statue of Marilyn Monroe is separated for disassembly in Chicago, May 7, 2012. The sculpture "Forever Marilyn" by artist Seward Johnson, is based on a scene from the movie "Seven Year Itch" was taken down after being on display since last July. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A 26-foot tall statue of Marilyn Monroe is separated for disassembly in Chicago, May 7, 2012. The sculpture "Forever Marilyn" by artist Seward Johnson, is based on a scene from the movie "Seven Year Itch" was taken down after being on display since last July. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Chinese officers check rifles of ARES Defense Systems, Inc from the U.S. at the opening of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) at King Abdullah I Airbase in Amman May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Chinese officers check rifles of ARES Defense Systems, Inc from the U.S. at the opening of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) at King Abdullah I Airbase in Amman May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbour as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbour as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>A worker paints a single-seater submarine designed by Zhang Wuyi and his fellow engineers at a shipyard in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 7, 2012. Zhang, a 37-year-old local farmer, who is interested in scientific inventions, has made six miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855) last October. The submarines, mainly designed for harvesting aquatic products, such as sea cucumber, have a diving depth of 20-30 metres, and can travel for 10 hours, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A worker paints a single-seater submarine designed by Zhang Wuyi and his fellow engineers at a shipyard in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 7, 2012. Zhang, a 37-year-old local farmer, who is interested in scientific inventions, has made six miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855) last October. The submarines, mainly designed for harvesting aquatic products, such as sea cucumber, have a diving depth of 20-30 metres, and can travel for 10 hours, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria May 5, 2012. U.N. monitors made a surprise visit to Qusair on Saturday. Sixty of a planned total of 300 U.N. observers are now in Syria but, despite their presence, activists report that dozens of people are killed almost every day. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria May 5, 2012. U.N. monitors made a surprise visit to Qusair on Saturday. Sixty of a planned total of 300 U.N. observers are now in Syria but, despite their presence, activists report that dozens of people are killed almost every day. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A girl, who used to live beside the Thapathali hospital, cries during a clash between squatters and police personnel who arrived to demolish the houses build illegally in Kathmandu May 8, 2012. The demolition drive is run up to government's decision to force out squatters from their place of residence and introduce an alternate settlement along with a property ownership document according to local media report. REUTERS/Bikash Dware </p>

A girl, who used to live beside the Thapathali hospital, cries during a clash between squatters and police personnel who arrived to demolish the houses build illegally in Kathmandu May 8, 2012. The demolition drive is run up to government's decision to force out squatters from their place of residence and introduce an alternate settlement along with a property ownership document according to local media report. REUTERS/Bikash Dware

<p>Hannah Walters, 6, (L) sleeps on the bus as she leaves her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Hannah Walters, 6, (L) sleeps on the bus as she leaves her mother at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Outgoing French President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and newly-elected president Francois Hollande attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe to mark the end of World War II in Paris May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Outgoing French President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and newly-elected president Francois Hollande attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe to mark the end of World War II in Paris May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Five Libyan men sit in a steel cage in a courtroom at the start of their trial in the town of Zawiyah, some 45 km (28 miles) west of Tripoli May 8, 2012. According to court officials, the five men are accused of "plotting terrorist activities", and some of the men had confessed to fighting for Muammar Gaddafi's forces during last year's war. They also said this was the first such trial in a civilian court since the end of the conflict. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny </p>

Five Libyan men sit in a steel cage in a courtroom at the start of their trial in the town of Zawiyah, some 45 km (28 miles) west of Tripoli May 8, 2012. According to court officials, the five men are accused of "plotting terrorist activities", and some of the men had confessed to fighting for Muammar Gaddafi's forces during last year's war. They also said this was the first such trial in a civilian court since the end of the conflict. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

<p>An Afghan man shops inside an electrical shop at the old part of Kabul May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

An Afghan man shops inside an electrical shop at the old part of Kabul May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Members of a local dance troupe perform during a visit by Algeria President Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the commemoration of the Algerian war of independence during May 1945, in Setif May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of a local dance troupe perform during a visit by Algeria President Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the commemoration of the Algerian war of independence during May 1945, in Setif May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>Tokyo Electric Power Co incoming President Naomi Hirose listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Tokyo May 8, 2012. Tokyo Electric Power and the government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund plan to replace the utility's President Toshio Nishizawa with managing director Naomi Hirose, the Nikkei business daily said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Tokyo Electric Power Co incoming President Naomi Hirose listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Tokyo May 8, 2012. Tokyo Electric Power and the government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund plan to replace the utility's President Toshio Nishizawa with managing director Naomi Hirose, the Nikkei business daily said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama gestures shaka at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) 18th annual gala dinner in Washington May 8, 2012. The shaka sign is a common greeting gesture. It is often associated with Hawaii. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures shaka at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) 18th annual gala dinner in Washington May 8, 2012. The shaka sign is a common greeting gesture. It is often associated with Hawaii. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) listens as Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg answers a question from the public at CNH Tractors in Basildon, southeast England May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) listens as Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg answers a question from the public at CNH Tractors in Basildon, southeast England May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Liverpool's Andy Carroll (L) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Liverpool's Andy Carroll (L) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A woman takes part in an opposition protest in a boulevard in central Moscow, May 8, 2012. Russian police on Tuesday detained two opposition leaders for staging an overnight sit-in against Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin for a six-year term that has sparked a new wave of protests against the country's rulers. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A woman takes part in an opposition protest in a boulevard in central Moscow, May 8, 2012. Russian police on Tuesday detained two opposition leaders for staging an overnight sit-in against Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin for a six-year term that has sparked a new wave of protests against the country's rulers. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko (L) of Ukraine and U.S. boxing contender Tony Thompson try to keep straight faces as they face off after their news conference at the Stade de Suisse in Bern May 8, 2012. Klitschko will fight Thompson during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight championship title fight in Bern July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko (L) of Ukraine and U.S. boxing contender Tony Thompson try to keep straight faces as they face off after their news conference at the Stade de Suisse in Bern May 8, 2012. Klitschko will fight Thompson during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight championship title fight in Bern July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>An Israeli soldier fires a blank round during a drill simulating urban warfare at a mock village on Tzeelim military base in southern Israel May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli soldier fires a blank round during a drill simulating urban warfare at a mock village on Tzeelim military base in southern Israel May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Switzerland's team players gather near their net before their 2012 IIHF men's ice hockey World Championship game with Finland in Helsinki May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Switzerland's team players gather near their net before their 2012 IIHF men's ice hockey World Championship game with Finland in Helsinki May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Supporters wait to present flowers to Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during the opening ceremony of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party Tamwe township branch office in Yangon May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Supporters wait to present flowers to Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during the opening ceremony of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party Tamwe township branch office in Yangon May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Russia's former President and prime ministerial candidate Dmitry Medvedev (L) speaks, while President Vladimir Putin listens, during a session of the Russian State Duma in Moscow May 8, 2012. Putin asked Russia's lower house on Tuesday to confirm his ally Medvedev as prime minister in a job swap that has angered many Russians and sparked protests against the men's grip on power. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Russia's former President and prime ministerial candidate Dmitry Medvedev (L) speaks, while President Vladimir Putin listens, during a session of the Russian State Duma in Moscow May 8, 2012. Putin asked Russia's lower house on Tuesday to confirm his ally Medvedev as prime minister in a job swap that has angered many Russians and sparked protests against the men's grip on power. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>World War Two veteran Adam Aliferovich, 87, fills up glasses with champagne in his house on the eve of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 8, 2012. Belarus will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Adam Aliferovich, 87, fills up glasses with champagne in his house on the eve of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 8, 2012. Belarus will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Eduardo Velastegui looks out of a window of his home, where he lives with his wife Olga Velasco and their 18-year-old daughter, before learning that their eviction had been suspended, in Madrid May 8, 2012. Velasco and Velastegui had their eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with Spain's fourth biggest bank Bankia, whose Chairman Rodrigo Rato has stepped down, with government sources said they were planning a 7 billion to 10 billion euro ($9billion to $13 billion) rescue of the troubled lender. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Eduardo Velastegui looks out of a window of his home, where he lives with his wife Olga Velasco and their 18-year-old daughter, before learning that their eviction had been suspended, in Madrid May 8, 2012. Velasco and Velastegui had their eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with Spain's fourth biggest bank Bankia, whose Chairman Rodrigo Rato has stepped down, with government sources said they were planning a 7 billion to 10 billion euro ($9billion to $13 billion) rescue of the troubled lender. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

