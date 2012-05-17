Editor's Choice

A student recites the Koran at the school near the shrine of 15th-century Sufi scholar Abdel Salam al-Asmar in Zlitan city, about 160 km (90 miles) west of Tripoli March 13, 2012. In early March, word reached the keepers of the shrine, the most important of its kind in Libya, that ultra-conservative Salafis were on their way to destroy it as part of a campaign to wipe out any symbols they see as idolatrous. The attack never came. Students from all over Libya come to study Islamic law and to memorize the Islamic holy book, the Koran, at the university and school built around the shrine. Now, numbers are down as parents are afraid the Salafis will attack, according to a teacher. The struggle over the shrine is the story of Libya as it struggles to re-shape itself after Muammar Gaddafi's rule. REUTERS/Anis Mili