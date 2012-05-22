Editor's Choice

A friend of Melissa Bassi, the 16-year-old who was killed by a bomb that exploded in front of her school before classes on Saturday, cries on her coffin after the funeral service in Mesagne, near Brindisi May 21, 2012. A bomb attack which killed the teenage girl and wounded 10 other people in the southern Italian town of Brindisi was probably done by an individual operating alone, a senior official said on Sunday, playing down initial suspicions of mafia involvement. Saturday's attack on the Francesca Morvillo Falcone school, a vocational training institute named after the wife of a famed anti-mafia judge, horrified Italy and sparked speculation it was the work of southern Italy's organized crime gangs. REUTERS/Stringer