Editor's Choice
A U.S. Army soldier from 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog uses his night vision equipment before an early morning more
A U.S. Army soldier from 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog uses his night vision equipment before an early morning joint patrol with Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in more
A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, Pakistan on May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A fisherman floating on a rubber tube throws a net to catch fish from the waters of the Sabarmati river in more
A fisherman floating on a rubber tube throws a net to catch fish from the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the English National Ballet pose outside The Orangery restaurant at Kensington Palace in London more
Members of the English National Ballet pose outside The Orangery restaurant at Kensington Palace in London May 22, 2012, as part of a publicity event for a summer charity fundraiser with Swan Lake as the theme. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Military cadets march during a parade marking the 22nd anniversary of Yemen's reunification in Sanaa May 22more
Military cadets march during a parade marking the 22nd anniversary of Yemen's reunification in Sanaa May 22, 2012. Yemeni soldiers marched in a National Day parade on Tuesday, watched from behind a bullet-proof glass shield by the president, in a show of defiance one day after a bomber killed more than 90 troops in an attack on the ceremony's rehearsal. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 metermore
Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. The tower opened to public on Tuesday, and the new Japanese capital landmark is expected to draw 200,000 visitors on the first day, reported local media reports. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-government protesters run to take cover as riot police (rear) run towards them during a march asking fmore
Anti-government protesters run to take cover as riot police (rear) run towards them during a march asking for the release of detainees, in the main souq (traditional market) in Manama, Bahrain May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A woman holds an iPad as she makes a phone call at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 22, 2012. REmore
A woman holds an iPad as she makes a phone call at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in more
Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The silhouette of an Israeli boy is seen as he looks out from his home in Givat HaMatos on the southern frimore
The silhouette of an Israeli boy is seen as he looks out from his home in Givat HaMatos on the southern fringes of Jerusalem's city limits May 17, 2012. Named after a plane that crashed there during the 1967 Six-Day War, Givat HaMatos may yet prove the place where Palestinian hopes of establishing a capital in Jerusalem also fall apart. Of all the obstacles blocking the way to peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, the status of Jerusalem is arguably the most intractable. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria holding Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel and in thmore
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria holding Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel and in the background his parents Ewa Westling and Olle Westling smile during the christening ceremony at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, May 22, 2012. Princess Estelle is the daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel and she is number two in the Swedish royal succession. REUTERS/Scanpix/Claudio Bresciani/Pool
A student is removed by the military police during a protest in front of Planalto Palace asking for a presimore
A student is removed by the military police during a protest in front of Planalto Palace asking for a presidential veto to the new Forest Code passed by Brazil's Congress in Brasilia May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People flee from an explosion at an electricity plant at Al Hussien district in old Cairo May 22, 2012. At more
People flee from an explosion at an electricity plant at Al Hussien district in old Cairo May 22, 2012. At least five people were injured in the explosion, which is believed to be caused by a short circuit, according to witnesses. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman screams as she celebrates the victory of Dominican Republic's ruling party candidate Danilo Medina more
A woman screams as she celebrates the victory of Dominican Republic's ruling party candidate Danilo Medina in Santo Domingo May 21, 2012. Medina claimed victory on Monday in the Dominican Republic's hotly disputed presidential election, avenging his defeat 12 years ago by opposition candidate Hipolito Mejia. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A man argues with a policeman during a protest against the short supply of electricity near Sule Pagoda, inmore
A man argues with a policeman during a protest against the short supply of electricity near Sule Pagoda, in central Yangon, May 22, 2012. A few hundred people staged a peaceful protest against the power blackouts across the country. They dispersed peacefully about one and a half hour later. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Visitors walk on a new elevated walkway as they pass by a rescued tiger at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on themore
Visitors walk on a new elevated walkway as they pass by a rescued tiger at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on the prairie near Keenesburg, Colorado May 22, 2012. The 720 acre (291 hectares) sanctuary is a refuge for large carnivores such as tigers, bears and lions that have been seized from illegal or abusive cases around the world. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miroslava Najdanovski of Serbia competes at the women's 100 m freestyle heats during the 2012 European Swimmore
Miroslava Najdanovski of Serbia competes at the women's 100 m freestyle heats during the 2012 European Swimming Championships in Debrecen May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde (R) applauds as director Benoit Delepine (2ndR) and Albert Dupontel attend a more
Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde (R) applauds as director Benoit Delepine (2ndR) and Albert Dupontel attend a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Boeung Kak lake residents are detained by police during a violent clash over disputed land at the Boeung Kamore
Boeung Kak lake residents are detained by police during a violent clash over disputed land at the Boeung Kak site in Phnom Penh, Cambodia May 22, 2012. Hundreds of armed police were deployed to stop villagers from rebuilding their homes after being evicted in 2010 to pave the way for a luxury real estate development by a Chinese firm. At least 13 people were detained and one was injured in the clash, a local rights group said. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general stmore
A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. The strike, which began on Sunday, over a state boundary dispute could push lawmakers past a May 27 deadline to write a new constitution. A specially elected assembly dominated by Maoists has missed several deadlines to prepare the majority-Hindu nation's first federal constitution which includes the names, number and borders of the new states within the country. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a nap before an early morning joint patrol with U.S. soldiers fmore
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a nap before an early morning joint patrol with U.S. soldiers from 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Sutton (R) scores as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (L) bobbles a throw frommore
Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Sutton (R) scores as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (L) bobbles a throw from Brett Lawrie during the fourth inning of a MLB American League baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United Stmore
Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States and is being housed by New York University, is wheeled back to his apartment by an unidentified woman after taking a break in a city park in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A fisherman sits along the banks of a polluted canal in Beijing May 22, 2012. China plans to invest around more
A fisherman sits along the banks of a polluted canal in Beijing May 22, 2012. China plans to invest around 346 billion yuan ($54.70 billion) to reduce water pollution in key regions by 2015, according to a plan jointly issued last week by the National Development & Reform Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Environmental Protection and Ministry of Water Resources. REUTERS/David Gray