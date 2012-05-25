Editor's Choice
Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard place a flag at each of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. Memorial Day will be commemorated this weekend across the United States. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. Spain's economy is contracting for the second time since late 2009 and four years of stagnation and recession have pushed unemployment above 24 percent, the highest rate in the European Union. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United States last week, said on Thursday China's handling of the local officials who harassed and abused him and his family will determine whether the country can begin to achieve rule of law. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg puts are pictured before take off at Payerne airport May 24, 2012. The Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype aircraft, which has 12,000 solar cells built into its 64.3 metres (193 feet) wings, attempted its first intercontinental flight from Payerne to Rabat in Morocco with a few days for a technical stop and a change of pilot in Madrid. This flight will act as a final rehearsal for the 2014 round-the-world flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. Army soldiers of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog react as they play video games inside the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) room at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy " by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Helicopters participate in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, 260 km (162 miles) south of Amman, May 24, 2012. The U.S. Army special operations forces are leading 12,000 troops from 18 countries during "Eager Lion" exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A blind woman shouts slogans in front of the interior ministry during a protest by disable Greeks in Athens May 24, 2012. People with disabilities have not received government welfare payments for two months. A Greek exit from the euro zone could expose the European Central Bank and the currency bloc it seeks to protect to hundreds of billions of euros in losses, landing Germany and its partners with a crippling bill. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Soldiers carry coffins during the funeral of dozens of soldiers killed in Monday's suicide bombing in Sanaa May 24, 2012. A man with explosives strapped under his army uniform killed more than 90 people in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday when he blew himself up in the midst of a military parade rehearsal, the defence ministry said. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (R) gestures as her chief of staff Pia Carusone gives remarks for her after Giffords received the Intrepid Salute to Women Award from Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum during the museum's annual "Salute to Freedom" dinner in New York, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Miguel Samudio (bottom) of Paraguay's Libertad fights for the ball with Matias Rodriguez of Chile's Universidad de Chile during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Santiago May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Deputies scuffle during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev May 24, 2012. Opposition deputies brought proceedings to a halt inside the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday, when they staged an action against the bill about the basics of the language policy. REUTERS/Stringer
Buddhist monk and human rights defender and activist Loun Sovath (C) is taken away by religious officials with the help of police during a protest with land dispute protesters in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court May 24, 2012. Sovath, was told to leave the protest by religious officials who said that protesting was against Buddhist principles, before being taken away by police. The protest was calling for the release of 13 Boeung Kak lake residents who were arrested during violent clashes on May 22 when they tried to rebuild homes after forced evictions in 2010. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) troops take cover in a firefight as a heavy machine gun (R) fires during a crossing of bushland west of Deynile, in an area north-west of Mogadishu May 23, 2012. The joint forces continued on a second day to flush al Shabaab militants out of the west of Mogadishu in a major offensive called 'Operation Free Shabelle'. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout
Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Muslim woman holds a poster during a protest objecting to U.S. singer Lady Gaga's Indonesian concert, at Jakarta's business district May 24, 2012. Pop star Lady Gaga has been refused a permit to perform in the Indonesian capital on June 3 over security concerns, police said last week. Three Islamic groups have expressed their opposition to the concert, demanding it be stopped, national police spokesman Saud Usman Nasution said by telephone. REUTERS/Supri
Chen Guangfu, the eldest brother of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, shows in Beijing May 23, 2012, how he had his hands tied behind a chair as he recounts the details of his torture and the authorities' reprisals against his family after Chen Guangcheng's flight last week to the United States. The brother of blind activist Chen Guangcheng has fled his village in northeastern China, evading a security clampdown to seek help from lawyers for his son who has been detained in a case that has become a rallying point among rights activists. REUTERS/David Gray
A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead reads a book at Forward Operating Base Mizan after completing a route clearance patrol in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The Caterham Formula One car of driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland is removed from the track following his crash during the second practice session at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
A dog stands near packs of marijuana confiscated in Cali May 24, 2012. Narcotics police seized eight tons of marijuana at checkpoints on roads in Valle del Cauca, authorities said. REUTERS / Jaime Saldarriaga
Bo Guagua, son of fallen Chinese politician Bo Xilai, walks offstage after receiving his masters degree in public policy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. Bo graduated from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government on Thursday, capping a tumultuous academic year that also placed him in the center of his homeland's biggest leadership crisis in two decades. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Women search for their names outside a polling station in Cairo May 24, 2012. Egyptians, choosing their leader freely for the first time in history, voted for a second day on Thursday in an election that is a fruit of last year's popular revolt against Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem