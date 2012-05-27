Editors Choice

版本:
A worker carries out radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi

A worker carries out radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi

Connor Kennedy, 7, from Farmingdale, New York, holds the M4 carbine rifle of a marine from 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon during a demonstration put together by the Marines as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. As part of the demonstration, Marines from the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon flew in a V-22 Osprey from New York to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New...more

Connor Kennedy, 7, from Farmingdale, New York, holds the M4 carbine rifle of a marine from 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon during a demonstration put together by the Marines as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. As part of the demonstration, Marines from the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon flew in a V-22 Osprey from New York to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York and stormed a field, where civilians could watch the demonstration. Marines spoke to civilians after the demonstration and civilians could tour various aircraft, including the V-22 Osprey. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Ikar, a sniffer dog, yawns while riding with handler Vance McFarland, a Specialist of the U.S.Army 82nd Airborne Division, inside an armored vehicle outside Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Ikar, a sniffer dog, yawns while riding with handler Vance McFarland, a Specialist of the U.S.Army 82nd Airborne Division, inside an armored vehicle outside Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

U.S. military academy cadets throw their caps into the air after their graduation ceremony at West Point, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

U.S. military academy cadets throw their caps into the air after their graduation ceremony at West Point, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Eldery women look at revellers dressed in their subculture attire outside a venue at the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Eldery women look at revellers dressed in their subculture attire outside a venue at the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Maleik McCall of Florence, South Carolina, cruises down 9th Ave. N. during the 2012 Atlantic Beach Bikefest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Maleik McCall of Florence, South Carolina, cruises down 9th Ave. N. during the 2012 Atlantic Beach Bikefest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bosnian Muslims toss 3000 roses in the River Drina, each representing people killed in the 1992-95 war, after a mass funeral in Visegrad, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bosnian Muslims toss 3000 roses in the River Drina, each representing people killed in the 1992-95 war, after a mass funeral in Visegrad, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Palestinians carry a wounded Palestinian man during clashes in the village of Orif near the West Bank City of Nablus May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians carry a wounded Palestinian man during clashes in the village of Orif near the West Bank City of Nablus May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A woman drags a reveller with a dog mask by a leash during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman drags a reveller with a dog mask by a leash during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett falls out of bounds during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett falls out of bounds during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Youths pose for the photographer as they jump into the sea in Brighton, southern England May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Youths pose for the photographer as they jump into the sea in Brighton, southern England May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Rafael van der Vaart of the Netherlands (L) fights for the ball with Svetoslav Dyakov of Bulgaria during their friendly soccer match leading up to Euro 2012 in Amsterdam May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Rafael van der Vaart of the Netherlands (L) fights for the ball with Svetoslav Dyakov of Bulgaria during their friendly soccer match leading up to Euro 2012 in Amsterdam May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Men run from tear gas fired by police during an anti-slavery demonstration to demand the liberation of imprisoned abolitionist leader Biram Ould Abeid in Nouakchott, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men run from tear gas fired by police during an anti-slavery demonstration to demand the liberation of imprisoned abolitionist leader Biram Ould Abeid in Nouakchott, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

An improvised explosive device, discovered by Afghan National Army soldiers, is positioned in a hole before being detonated in the village of Khaleqdad Khan in Afghanistan's Zabul province May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An improvised explosive device, discovered by Afghan National Army soldiers, is positioned in a hole before being detonated in the village of Khaleqdad Khan in Afghanistan's Zabul province May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Demonstrators from animal rights society AnimaNaturalis, with their bodies painted like tigers, take part in a protest against Ringling Brothers Circus in front of the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Demonstrators from animal rights society AnimaNaturalis, with their bodies painted like tigers, take part in a protest against Ringling Brothers Circus in front of the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries next to coffins during a mass funeral in Visegrad May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries next to coffins during a mass funeral in Visegrad May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bikers ride along Nevsky Prospect as they take part in celebrations to mark the city's 309th anniversary in St. Petersburg May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Bikers ride along Nevsky Prospect as they take part in celebrations to mark the city's 309th anniversary in St. Petersburg May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Participants interview each other during a blind date party in Shanghai May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Participants interview each other during a blind date party in Shanghai May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

African migrants sleep overnight in a park in Tel Aviv May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

African migrants sleep overnight in a park in Tel Aviv May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives to the net on Philadelphia 76ers' Thaddeus Young (L) during the second half of Game 7 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives to the net on Philadelphia 76ers' Thaddeus Young (L) during the second half of Game 7 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Athlete Claudia Balderrama, 28, of Bolivia stretches with the help of her coach Huberty Flores during a training session over 5000 meters (16404 feet) above sea level in Chacaltaya some 30 km (19 miles) off La Paz May 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Athlete Claudia Balderrama, 28, of Bolivia stretches with the help of her coach Huberty Flores during a training session over 5000 meters (16404 feet) above sea level in Chacaltaya some 30 km (19 miles) off La Paz May 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

A protester holds a sign that reads "The Presidential chair is a knockdown strike to the Arabs revolutions" at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A protester holds a sign that reads "The Presidential chair is a knockdown strike to the Arabs revolutions" at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

