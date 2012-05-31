版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 21:40 BJT

24 Hours in Pictures - May 31 2012

<p>People hold umbrellas as they cross a flooded street by stepping on wooden tables and ladders amid heavy rainfalls in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

People hold umbrellas as they cross a flooded street by stepping on wooden tables and ladders amid heavy rainfalls in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi greets migrant workers from Myanmar, as she visits them in Samut Sakhon province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi greets migrant workers from Myanmar, as she visits them in Samut Sakhon province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

<p>France's soccer team player Franck Ribery (L) signs autographs after a team photograph in Le Touquet, northern France, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

France's soccer team player Franck Ribery (L) signs autographs after a team photograph in Le Touquet, northern France, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Luz Maria Reyes Coral (R) is comforted by a supporter in her home before learning that her family's eviction had been suspended, in Madrid May 30, 2012. Reyes Coral has her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with Spain's nationalized lender bank Bankia. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Luz Maria Reyes Coral (R) is comforted by a supporter in her home before learning that her family's eviction had been suspended, in Madrid May 30, 2012. Reyes Coral has her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with Spain's nationalized lender bank Bankia. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Former Liberian President Charles Taylor listens to the judge at the opening of the sentencing judgement hearing at the court in Leidschendam, near The Hague, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Former Liberian President Charles Taylor listens to the judge at the opening of the sentencing judgement hearing at the court in Leidschendam, near The Hague, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

<p>A worker cleans the roof of the National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", on a sunny day in Beijing, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

A worker cleans the roof of the National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", on a sunny day in Beijing, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Police officers tackle a soccer fan who invaded the field as Brazil played the U.S. in an international friendly soccer match in Landover, Maryland, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Police officers tackle a soccer fan who invaded the field as Brazil played the U.S. in an international friendly soccer match in Landover, Maryland, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A Nepalese student whistles as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest demanding his resignation in Kathmandu, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

A Nepalese student whistles as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest demanding his resignation in Kathmandu, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>New Jersey Devils' David Clarkson (R) checks Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

New Jersey Devils' David Clarkson (R) checks Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear secure the area in front of a burning barricade blocking the A-66 highway in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes, during a coal miners protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector, Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear secure the area in front of a burning barricade blocking the A-66 highway in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes, during a coal miners protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector, Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A riot policeman rubs his eyes as protesters march in Bogota, Colombia, May 30, 2012. Teachers and workers took to the streets to demand better salaries and work conditions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

A riot policeman rubs his eyes as protesters march in Bogota, Colombia, May 30, 2012. Teachers and workers took to the streets to demand better salaries and work conditions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>The Facebook logo is seen in front of an escalator at the venue of a news conference announcing the opening of Facebook offices in Dubai, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

The Facebook logo is seen in front of an escalator at the venue of a news conference announcing the opening of Facebook offices in Dubai, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A rescue worker patrols in front of a building which was damaged in an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena, Italy, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

A rescue worker patrols in front of a building which was damaged in an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena, Italy, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Fans in the "Green Monster" seats try to catch a two-run, home run hit by Boston Red Sox's Will Middlebrooks against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Fans in the "Green Monster" seats try to catch a two-run, home run hit by Boston Red Sox's Will Middlebrooks against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Thai police move in to maintain order and to protect speaker of the House of Representatives Somsak Kiatsuranont (C) during a heated parliamentary debate over a controversial draft national reconciliation bill in Bangkok, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Thai police move in to maintain order and to protect speaker of the House of Representatives Somsak Kiatsuranont (C) during a heated parliamentary debate over a controversial draft national reconciliation bill in Bangkok, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>A couple uses paddle boards through calm waters in San Diego, California, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

A couple uses paddle boards through calm waters in San Diego, California, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (C) dives for a loose ball between Boston Celtics defenders in the second half during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (C) dives for a loose ball between Boston Celtics defenders in the second half during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>A member of the rebel movement Sudan Liberation Army (Abdul Wahid faction) stands guard as people stand in line for the arrival of an African Union - United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) delegation to open a new clinic in Forog, north Darfur, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

A member of the rebel movement Sudan Liberation Army (Abdul Wahid faction) stands guard as people stand in line for the arrival of an African Union - United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) delegation to open a new clinic in Forog, north Darfur, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID

<p>Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against her compatriot Sloane Stephens during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against her compatriot Sloane Stephens during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Table tennis rackets with pictures of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych are seen next to the shadow of a supporter of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko during a rally in a protest tent camp in central Kiev, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

2012年 5月 31日 星期四

Table tennis rackets with pictures of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych are seen next to the shadow of a supporter of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko during a rally in a protest tent camp in central Kiev, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

