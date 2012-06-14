Squatters wearing orange face masks look out the window of an industrial building in the Uribarri neighbourhood of Bilbao June 13, 2012. Members of the "Uribarri Piztu" (Animate Uribarri) collective have occupied the six storey building, which was empty for many years, since the beginning of June, and plan to set up a "socio-cultural space" for youth in the area. Spokespersons from the group say they have been in contact with the owners, and would abandon the building, renamed by the squatters "Patakon", if they decided to put it to use. REUTERS/Vincent West