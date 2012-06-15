Editor's choice
U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) more
U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army more
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. Yemeni troops and tribesmen advanced on the southern coastal town of Shaqra on Thursday, driving out al-Qaeda linked militants in a U.S.-backed offensive to recapture territory, a local official and residents said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, more
Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. The violence had killed 21 people as of Monday, state media said, but activists fear the death toll could be much higher. At least 1,600 houses have been burnt down. The army has taken hundreds of Rohingyas to Muslim villages outside Sittwe to ensure their safety. Places that were flashpoints earlier in the week, including the state capital Sittwe, were quiet as violence started to subside after days of arson attacks and killing that have presented reformist President Thein Sein with one of his biggest challenges since taking office last year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A government employee wears a plastic bag over his head to shield himself from a dyed water cannon used by more
A government employee wears a plastic bag over his head to shield himself from a dyed water cannon used by the Indian police to disperse a protest by government employees, in Srinagar June 14, 2012. Indian police on Thursday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of government employees while detaining dozens as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the offices of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their long pending arrears and an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60, employee union leaders said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Spain's Fernando Torres (top) jumps over Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given during their Group C Euro 2012 matmore
Spain's Fernando Torres (top) jumps over Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A soldier attempts to take shelter from the rain using a flag, before an inauguration ceremony to launch thmore
A soldier attempts to take shelter from the rain using a flag, before an inauguration ceremony to launch three new active Army brigades at Tolemaida Air Base June 13, 2012. The new brigades have been tasked to fight guerrillas in the country, according to authorities. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A woman stands next to Spanish flags as she waits to enter a building in central Madrid June 13, 2012. Euromore
A woman stands next to Spanish flags as she waits to enter a building in central Madrid June 13, 2012. Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr Omore
Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Girls hug President Barack Obama as he visits the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Clmore
Girls hug President Barack Obama as he visits the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man jumps into a lake, located on the Tatyshev Island in the middle of the Yenisei River, with the air temore
A man jumps into a lake, located on the Tatyshev Island in the middle of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court as psychiatric expert Synne Soerheim testifies during more
Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court as psychiatric expert Synne Soerheim testifies during his trial at a courthouse in Oslo June 14, 2012. Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011, first detonating a car bomb outside government headquarters and killing eight, then gunning down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at the ruling Labour Party's summer camp on Utoeya Island. REUTERS/Vegard Groett/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospimore
Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. According to their mother, Shams and Marwa were wounded two days ago when a shell hit their house during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in the Syrian town of Qusair. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Daughters of the late Prince Tomohito, Princess Akiko (L) and Princess Yoko, attend the funeral of their famore
Daughters of the late Prince Tomohito, Princess Akiko (L) and Princess Yoko, attend the funeral of their father, a cousin of Emperor Akihito, at Toshimagaoka imperial cemetery in Tokyo June 14, 2012. Tomohito, who was sixth in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, died of cancer at 66 on June 6. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool
An usher waits in the doorway of a train, as a conductor (L) watches remaining passengers board at the Beijmore
An usher waits in the doorway of a train, as a conductor (L) watches remaining passengers board at the Beijing South railway station June 13, 2012. China will step up policy support to ensure investment in the railway sector as part of measures to bolster economic growth, a top government official quoted on June 8 as saying. REUTERS/David Gray
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts during a news conference in Bern June 14, 2012. Suu more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts during a news conference in Bern June 14, 2012. Suu Kyi halted her news conference in the Swiss capital Berne on Thursday evening after vomiting and excusing herself. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who minutes before complained of jet lag and tiredness, arrived in Geneva late on Wednesday at the start of her first trip to Europe in nearly a quarter of a century. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 14, 2012. Egypt's supreme court rulemore
Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 14, 2012. Egypt's supreme court ruled on Thursday to dissolve the Islamist-led parliament, plunging a troubled transition to democracy into turmoil just two days before an election to replace ousted leader Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahmore
Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahraini court in Manama June 14, 2012. A Bahrain appeals court convicted nine medics on Thursday for their role in last year's pro-democracy uprising, and acquitted nine others, in a controversial case that has drawn international criticism of the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts in a cloud of flares smoke during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Cromore
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts in a cloud of flares smoke during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man wearing a national Spanish soccer team jersey rummages through a garbage container for items to use amore
A man wearing a national Spanish soccer team jersey rummages through a garbage container for items to use and sell in Barcelona June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra Jmore
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
U.S. Army troops are seen through a glass window lining the steps on the back of the TKTS booth during the more
U.S. Army troops are seen through a glass window lining the steps on the back of the TKTS booth during the Army's 237th anniversary celebrations at Times Square in New York June 14, 2012. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ireland's Aiden McGeady falls down during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gmore
Ireland's Aiden McGeady falls down during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An indigenous man from the Waura tribe leaves a traditionally built home at the Kari-Oca village in Rio de more
An indigenous man from the Waura tribe leaves a traditionally built home at the Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. Indigenous people from around the world are visiting the village for the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development that will be held from 20 to 22 June. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One Wmore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque