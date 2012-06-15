版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 02:35 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 24
<p>An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. Yemeni troops and tribesmen advanced on the southern coastal town of Shaqra on Thursday, driving out al-Qaeda linked militants in a U.S.-backed offensive to recapture territory, a local official and residents said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. Yemeni troops and tribesmen advanced on the southern coastal town of Shaqra on Thursday, driving out al-Qaeda linked militants in a U.S.-backed offensive to recapture territory, a local official and residents said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 24
<p>Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. The violence had killed 21 people as of Monday, state media said, but activists fear the death toll could be much higher. At least 1,600 houses have been burnt down. The army has taken hundreds of Rohingyas to Muslim villages outside Sittwe to ensure their safety. Places that were flashpoints earlier in the week, including the state capital Sittwe, were quiet as violence started to subside after days of arson attacks and killing that have presented reformist President Thein Sein with one of his biggest challenges since taking office last year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. The violence had killed 21 people as of Monday, state media said, but activists fear the death toll could be much higher. At least 1,600 houses have been burnt down. The army has taken hundreds of Rohingyas to Muslim villages outside Sittwe to ensure their safety. Places that were flashpoints earlier in the week, including the state capital Sittwe, were quiet as violence started to subside after days of arson attacks and killing that have presented reformist President Thein Sein with one of his biggest challenges since taking office last year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 24
<p>A government employee wears a plastic bag over his head to shield himself from a dyed water cannon used by the Indian police to disperse a protest by government employees, in Srinagar June 14, 2012. Indian police on Thursday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of government employees while detaining dozens as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the offices of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their long pending arrears and an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60, employee union leaders said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A government employee wears a plastic bag over his head to shield himself from a dyed water cannon used by more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A government employee wears a plastic bag over his head to shield himself from a dyed water cannon used by the Indian police to disperse a protest by government employees, in Srinagar June 14, 2012. Indian police on Thursday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of government employees while detaining dozens as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the offices of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their long pending arrears and an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60, employee union leaders said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
4 / 24
<p>Spain's Fernando Torres (top) jumps over Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Spain's Fernando Torres (top) jumps over Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given during their Group C Euro 2012 matmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Spain's Fernando Torres (top) jumps over Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 24
<p>A soldier attempts to take shelter from the rain using a flag, before an inauguration ceremony to launch three new active Army brigades at Tolemaida Air Base June 13, 2012. The new brigades have been tasked to fight guerrillas in the country, according to authorities. REUTERS/Fredy Builes</p>

A soldier attempts to take shelter from the rain using a flag, before an inauguration ceremony to launch thmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A soldier attempts to take shelter from the rain using a flag, before an inauguration ceremony to launch three new active Army brigades at Tolemaida Air Base June 13, 2012. The new brigades have been tasked to fight guerrillas in the country, according to authorities. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Close
6 / 24
<p>A woman stands next to Spanish flags as she waits to enter a building in central Madrid June 13, 2012. Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman stands next to Spanish flags as she waits to enter a building in central Madrid June 13, 2012. Euromore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A woman stands next to Spanish flags as she waits to enter a building in central Madrid June 13, 2012. Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 24
<p>Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr Omore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
8 / 24
<p>Girls hug President Barack Obama as he visits the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Girls hug President Barack Obama as he visits the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Clmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Girls hug President Barack Obama as he visits the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 24
<p>A man jumps into a lake, located on the Tatyshev Island in the middle of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man jumps into a lake, located on the Tatyshev Island in the middle of the Yenisei River, with the air temore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A man jumps into a lake, located on the Tatyshev Island in the middle of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 24
<p>Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court as psychiatric expert Synne Soerheim testifies during his trial at a courthouse in Oslo June 14, 2012. Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011, first detonating a car bomb outside government headquarters and killing eight, then gunning down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at the ruling Labour Party's summer camp on Utoeya Island. REUTERS/Vegard Groett/NTB Scanpix/Pool</p>

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court as psychiatric expert Synne Soerheim testifies during more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court as psychiatric expert Synne Soerheim testifies during his trial at a courthouse in Oslo June 14, 2012. Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011, first detonating a car bomb outside government headquarters and killing eight, then gunning down 69 people, mostly teenagers, at the ruling Labour Party's summer camp on Utoeya Island. REUTERS/Vegard Groett/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Close
11 / 24
<p>Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. According to their mother, Shams and Marwa were wounded two days ago when a shell hit their house during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in the Syrian town of Qusair. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim </p>

Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. According to their mother, Shams and Marwa were wounded two days ago when a shell hit their house during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in the Syrian town of Qusair. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
12 / 24
<p>Daughters of the late Prince Tomohito, Princess Akiko (L) and Princess Yoko, attend the funeral of their father, a cousin of Emperor Akihito, at Toshimagaoka imperial cemetery in Tokyo June 14, 2012. Tomohito, who was sixth in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, died of cancer at 66 on June 6. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool</p>

Daughters of the late Prince Tomohito, Princess Akiko (L) and Princess Yoko, attend the funeral of their famore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Daughters of the late Prince Tomohito, Princess Akiko (L) and Princess Yoko, attend the funeral of their father, a cousin of Emperor Akihito, at Toshimagaoka imperial cemetery in Tokyo June 14, 2012. Tomohito, who was sixth in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, died of cancer at 66 on June 6. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool

Close
13 / 24
<p>An usher waits in the doorway of a train, as a conductor (L) watches remaining passengers board at the Beijing South railway station June 13, 2012. China will step up policy support to ensure investment in the railway sector as part of measures to bolster economic growth, a top government official quoted on June 8 as saying. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An usher waits in the doorway of a train, as a conductor (L) watches remaining passengers board at the Beijmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

An usher waits in the doorway of a train, as a conductor (L) watches remaining passengers board at the Beijing South railway station June 13, 2012. China will step up policy support to ensure investment in the railway sector as part of measures to bolster economic growth, a top government official quoted on June 8 as saying. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 24
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts during a news conference in Bern June 14, 2012. Suu Kyi halted her news conference in the Swiss capital Berne on Thursday evening after vomiting and excusing herself. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who minutes before complained of jet lag and tiredness, arrived in Geneva late on Wednesday at the start of her first trip to Europe in nearly a quarter of a century. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts during a news conference in Bern June 14, 2012. Suu more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts during a news conference in Bern June 14, 2012. Suu Kyi halted her news conference in the Swiss capital Berne on Thursday evening after vomiting and excusing herself. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who minutes before complained of jet lag and tiredness, arrived in Geneva late on Wednesday at the start of her first trip to Europe in nearly a quarter of a century. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
15 / 24
<p>Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 14, 2012. Egypt's supreme court ruled on Thursday to dissolve the Islamist-led parliament, plunging a troubled transition to democracy into turmoil just two days before an election to replace ousted leader Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 14, 2012. Egypt's supreme court rulemore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 14, 2012. Egypt's supreme court ruled on Thursday to dissolve the Islamist-led parliament, plunging a troubled transition to democracy into turmoil just two days before an election to replace ousted leader Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
16 / 24
<p>Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahraini court in Manama June 14, 2012. A Bahrain appeals court convicted nine medics on Thursday for their role in last year's pro-democracy uprising, and acquitted nine others, in a controversial case that has drawn international criticism of the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahraini court in Manama June 14, 2012. A Bahrain appeals court convicted nine medics on Thursday for their role in last year's pro-democracy uprising, and acquitted nine others, in a controversial case that has drawn international criticism of the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
17 / 24
<p>Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts in a cloud of flares smoke during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts in a cloud of flares smoke during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Cromore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts in a cloud of flares smoke during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
18 / 24
<p>A man wearing a national Spanish soccer team jersey rummages through a garbage container for items to use and sell in Barcelona June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A man wearing a national Spanish soccer team jersey rummages through a garbage container for items to use amore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A man wearing a national Spanish soccer team jersey rummages through a garbage container for items to use and sell in Barcelona June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
19 / 24
<p>Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout</p>

Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra Jmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout

Close
20 / 24
<p>U.S. Army troops are seen through a glass window lining the steps on the back of the TKTS booth during the Army's 237th anniversary celebrations at Times Square in New York June 14, 2012. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Army troops are seen through a glass window lining the steps on the back of the TKTS booth during the more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

U.S. Army troops are seen through a glass window lining the steps on the back of the TKTS booth during the Army's 237th anniversary celebrations at Times Square in New York June 14, 2012. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 24
<p>Ireland's Aiden McGeady falls down during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Ireland's Aiden McGeady falls down during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Ireland's Aiden McGeady falls down during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
22 / 24
<p>An indigenous man from the Waura tribe leaves a traditionally built home at the Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. Indigenous people from around the world are visiting the village for the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development that will be held from 20 to 22 June. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An indigenous man from the Waura tribe leaves a traditionally built home at the Kari-Oca village in Rio de more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

An indigenous man from the Waura tribe leaves a traditionally built home at the Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 14, 2012. Indigenous people from around the world are visiting the village for the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development that will be held from 20 to 22 June. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
23 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One Wmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐