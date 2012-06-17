24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Jun 2012
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Nobel Institute for a meeting with the Norwegian more
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Nobel Institute for a meeting with the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A model reacts as a member of the audience helps her after her shoe got caught in a creation by Senegalese more
A model reacts as a member of the audience helps her after her shoe got caught in a creation by Senegalese designer Oumou Sy during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A policeman sits inside a booth while men wait for their turn to enter a polling station to cast their votemore
A policeman sits inside a booth while men wait for their turn to enter a polling station to cast their votes in Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A gang member and inmate looks through a hole on a prison wall in Quetzaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Smore
A gang member and inmate looks through a hole on a prison wall in Quetzaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of Britain's Royal family (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Queen more
Members of Britain's Royal family (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Tim Lawrence, Louise Windsor, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children play around a fake slum placed by members of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) "Rio de Paz" more
Children play around a fake slum placed by members of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) "Rio de Paz" (Peace Rio), at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi sits before giving her Nobel Lecture at City Hall in Oslo June 1more
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi sits before giving her Nobel Lecture at City Hall in Oslo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shi'ite pilgrims gather at the Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad's Kadhmore
Shi'ite pilgrims gather at the Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Members of a military band rest as they wait to perform before a departure ceremony for Chinese astronauts more
Members of a military band rest as they wait to perform before a departure ceremony for Chinese astronauts at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Locals look at a forest fire approaching their house at Thymari coastal village, 40 km (25 miles) southeastmore
Locals look at a forest fire approaching their house at Thymari coastal village, 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Athens, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greece's players celebrate victory against Russia after their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at National stmore
Greece's players celebrate victory against Russia after their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fmore
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Birds fly over Zojoji Temple and Tokyo tower (R) before their lights were turned off during the million peomore
Birds fly over Zojoji Temple and Tokyo tower (R) before their lights were turned off during the million people's candle night event in Tokyo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
David Therrien gets stabbed by the Devil in the men's 5000 metre devil's run at the Donovan Bailey Invitatimore
David Therrien gets stabbed by the Devil in the men's 5000 metre devil's run at the Donovan Bailey Invitational track and field meet in Edmonton, Alberta June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man with an umbrella walks in front of the beach during a storm in Vila do Conde, Northern Portugal, Junemore
A man with an umbrella walks in front of the beach during a storm in Vila do Conde, Northern Portugal, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Garment workers throw pieces of bricks during clashes with police in Kanchpur, Dhaka June 16, 2012. REUTERSmore
Garment workers throw pieces of bricks during clashes with police in Kanchpur, Dhaka June 16, 2012. REUTERS
Model Heidi Klum peers from backstage shortly before the commencement of the "Project Runway" 10th Anniversmore
Model Heidi Klum peers from backstage shortly before the commencement of the "Project Runway" 10th Anniversary Outdoor Runway Event at Times Square in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Hospital staff assist a man, who was injurmore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Hospital staff assist a man, who was injured in a bomb attack in Landi Kotal, after he was brought to the Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment, in Peshawar June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Palestinian man cools off by jumping into the water of a natural spring known as Ein al-Auja, near the Wemore
A Palestinian man cools off by jumping into the water of a natural spring known as Ein al-Auja, near the West Bank city of Jericho June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ducati MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden of the U.S. crashes during qualifying for the British motorcycling Grand Pmore
Ducati MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden of the U.S. crashes during qualifying for the British motorcycling Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, central England, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coal miners and their families attend a rally in support of the miners locked in the Pozo Candin mine, in Tmore
Coal miners and their families attend a rally in support of the miners locked in the Pozo Candin mine, in Tuilla, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Indigenous people from the Terena tribe use Facebook at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. more
Indigenous people from the Terena tribe use Facebook at Kari-Oca village in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Competitors race to grab a seat as they compete in the Musical Chairs World Championship in Amesbury, Massamore
Competitors race to grab a seat as they compete in the Musical Chairs World Championship in Amesbury, Massachusetts June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman studies before taking the Basque Government public health service (Osakidetza) exams at the Bilbao more
A woman studies before taking the Basque Government public health service (Osakidetza) exams at the Bilbao Exhibition Center (BEC) in Barakaldo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
