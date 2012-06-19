版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 19:45 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhemore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 24
<p>A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him duringmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 24
<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his femore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout

Close
3 / 24
<p>Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Shbat mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip killed two militants on a motorcycle, one of them Shbat. Islamic Jihad said they belonged to their group. The military said the strike was not linked to the earlier incident on the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Shbat mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gamore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Shbat mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip killed two militants on a motorcycle, one of them Shbat. Islamic Jihad said they belonged to their group. The military said the strike was not linked to the earlier incident on the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 24
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) atmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool

Close
5 / 24
<p>Rohingyas from Myanmar cry after being arrested by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) while trying to get into Bangladesh, in Teknaf June 18, 2012. An unknown number of people fleeing sectarian violence in Myanmar's Rakhine region are adrift in boats on the Naf River and some have been turned back by Bangladeshi border authorities, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rohingyas from Myanmar cry after being arrested by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) while trying to get inmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Rohingyas from Myanmar cry after being arrested by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) while trying to get into Bangladesh, in Teknaf June 18, 2012. An unknown number of people fleeing sectarian violence in Myanmar's Rakhine region are adrift in boats on the Naf River and some have been turned back by Bangladeshi border authorities, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Militiaman from the Ansar Dine Islamic group ride on an armed vehicle between Gao and Kidal in northeastern Mali, June 12, 2012. The leader of the Ansar Dine Islamic group in northern Mali has rejected any form of independence of the northern half of the country and has vowed to pursue plans to impose sharia law throughout the West African nation. Iyad Ag Ghali's stance could further deepen the rift between his group and the separatist Tuareg rebels of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) as both vie for the control of the desert region. REUTERS/Adama Diarra</p>

Militiaman from the Ansar Dine Islamic group ride on an armed vehicle between Gao and Kidal in northeasternmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Militiaman from the Ansar Dine Islamic group ride on an armed vehicle between Gao and Kidal in northeastern Mali, June 12, 2012. The leader of the Ansar Dine Islamic group in northern Mali has rejected any form of independence of the northern half of the country and has vowed to pursue plans to impose sharia law throughout the West African nation. Iyad Ag Ghali's stance could further deepen the rift between his group and the separatist Tuareg rebels of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) as both vie for the control of the desert region. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Close
7 / 24
<p>A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. Spanish coal mining unions are taking part in a general strike in northern Spain mining areas to protest against government action to cut coal subsidies. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of thmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. Spanish coal mining unions are taking part in a general strike in northern Spain mining areas to protest against government action to cut coal subsidies. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
8 / 24
<p>Children play at a pool during a press tour at Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2012. Non-governmental organisation (NGO) "Rio de Paz" (Peace Rio) promoted a press tour at Manguinhos slum to show their social and environmental problems ahead of the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development that will be held from June 20 to June 22. The words on the wall read "Faith in God". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Children play at a pool during a press tour at Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2012. Non-governmmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Children play at a pool during a press tour at Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2012. Non-governmental organisation (NGO) "Rio de Paz" (Peace Rio) promoted a press tour at Manguinhos slum to show their social and environmental problems ahead of the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development that will be held from June 20 to June 22. The words on the wall read "Faith in God". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 24
<p>A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 18, 2012. The Yemeni military last week said it had driven Islamist fighters from territory they had held for over a year, including Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, and another city, Jaar. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked milmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 18, 2012. The Yemeni military last week said it had driven Islamist fighters from territory they had held for over a year, including Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, and another city, Jaar. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 24
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes a speech after being awarded an Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland June 18, 2012. Also pictured are Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty (L) and Bono from the rock band U2. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes a speech after being awarded an Amnesty Internationalmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes a speech after being awarded an Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland June 18, 2012. Also pictured are Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty (L) and Bono from the rock band U2. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
11 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. The leaders are in Los Cabos to attend the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. The leaders are in Los Cabos to attend the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 24
<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy watch celebrations at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy watch celebrations at Tahrir Sqmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy watch celebrations at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 24
<p>Lebanese soldiers stand by as refugees set items on fire during clashes at the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp near the port-city of Sidon in south Lebanon June 18, 2012. The clashes were in reaction to the death of a refugee at the Nahr al-Bared camp. A Palestinian was killed and several people, including three soldiers, were wounded on Monday in clashes at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon. The violence broke out at the Nahr al-Bared camp near the coastal city of Tripoli following the funeral of a refugee who had been killed by the military on Friday, according to a security official. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

Lebanese soldiers stand by as refugees set items on fire during clashes at the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp nmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Lebanese soldiers stand by as refugees set items on fire during clashes at the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp near the port-city of Sidon in south Lebanon June 18, 2012. The clashes were in reaction to the death of a refugee at the Nahr al-Bared camp. A Palestinian was killed and several people, including three soldiers, were wounded on Monday in clashes at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon. The violence broke out at the Nahr al-Bared camp near the coastal city of Tripoli following the funeral of a refugee who had been killed by the military on Friday, according to a security official. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
14 / 24
<p>Spain's Jesus Navas (L) shoots to score a goal during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Spain's Jesus Navas (L) shoots to score a goal during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Spain's Jesus Navas (L) shoots to score a goal during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as balls thrown by children are seen near him during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 18, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Monday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as balls thrown by children are seen near him during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrationmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as balls thrown by children are seen near him during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 18, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Monday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
16 / 24
<p>Ireland's Robbie Keane (R) challenges Italy's Federico Balzaretti during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Ireland's Robbie Keane (R) challenges Italy's Federico Balzaretti during their Group C Euro 2012 match at tmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Ireland's Robbie Keane (R) challenges Italy's Federico Balzaretti during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
17 / 24
<p>A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planned evacuation in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 18, 2012. Israel's government plans to move 30 families in Ulpana, where the Supreme Court found that five apartment houses had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planned evacuation in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 18, 2012. Israel's government plans to move 30 families in Ulpana, where the Supreme Court found that five apartment houses had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
18 / 24
<p>Workers from a nearby North Korean restaurant walk along a footpath wearing traditional costumes in central Beijing June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Workers from a nearby North Korean restaurant walk along a footpath wearing traditional costumes in centralmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Workers from a nearby North Korean restaurant walk along a footpath wearing traditional costumes in central Beijing June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 24
<p>A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
20 / 24
<p>An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Strinmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man looks at a post office destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 18, 2012. The Yemeni military last week said it had driven Islamist fighters from territory they had held for over a year, including Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, and another city, Jaar. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A man looks at a post office destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in thmore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A man looks at a post office destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 18, 2012. The Yemeni military last week said it had driven Islamist fighters from territory they had held for over a year, including Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, and another city, Jaar. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
22 / 24
<p>Spain supporters watch the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match between Croatia and Spain on a giant screen at a fan park in Malaga, southern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spain supporters watch the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match between Croatia and Spain on a giant screen at a more

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

Spain supporters watch the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match between Croatia and Spain on a giant screen at a fan park in Malaga, southern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
23 / 24
<p>A message is painted on a truck near where the High Park fire has burned out, west of Fort Collins, in Colorado June 18, 2012. The fire has charred more than 85 square miles (200 square km) and sent a plume of smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air. The lightning-sparked blaze has destroyed 181 homes since it was reported June 9, ranking it as the most destructive wildfire on record in Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A message is painted on a truck near where the High Park fire has burned out, west of Fort Collins, in Colomore

2012年 6月 19日 星期二

A message is painted on a truck near where the High Park fire has burned out, west of Fort Collins, in Colorado June 18, 2012. The fire has charred more than 85 square miles (200 square km) and sent a plume of smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air. The lightning-sparked blaze has destroyed 181 homes since it was reported June 9, ranking it as the most destructive wildfire on record in Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2012年 6月 18日
24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Jun 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Jun 2012

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2012年 6月 17日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 16日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2012年 6月 16日

精选图集

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐