Editor's choice
Soldiers from Alpha Battery of the 2nd Platoon, 2-77 Field Artillery fire a 155mm Howitzer towards insurgent positions at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Soldiers from Alpha Battery of the 2nd Platoon, 2-77 Field Artillery fire a 155mm Howitzer towards insurgent positions at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A local resident buries himself in an ash deposit during a protest at Coronel town south of Santiago, June 25, 2012. Locals have been protesting against a thermo-electric plant of Spanish company Endesa that is contaminating their land and waters and covering their town with heavy pollution, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A local resident buries himself in an ash deposit during a protest at Coronel town south of Santiago, June 25, 2012. Locals have been protesting against a thermo-electric plant of Spanish company Endesa that is contaminating their land and waters and covering their town with heavy pollution, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A labourer sits among building debris at a construction site which was damaged by a storm in Luoyang, Henan province June 24, 2012. The storm struck Luoyang on Saturday afternoon, local media reported. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
A labourer sits among building debris at a construction site which was damaged by a storm in Luoyang, Henan province June 24, 2012. The storm struck Luoyang on Saturday afternoon, local media reported. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. According to local media reports on Monday, the cause of the fire, as well as the casualty count and extent of damages, are still unknown. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. According to local media reports on Monday, the cause of the fire, as well as the casualty count and extent of damages, are still unknown. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A homeless man sleeps under a bridge in Bangkok June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A homeless man sleeps under a bridge in Bangkok June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was taken from its owner, a villager in Kartiasa in Sambas. Anyin will be admitted to the orangutan rehabilitation centre run by the International Animal Rescue (IAR) in Ketapang. REUTERS/Amelia...more
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was taken from its owner, a villager in Kartiasa in Sambas. Anyin will be admitted to the orangutan rehabilitation centre run by the International Animal Rescue (IAR) in Ketapang. REUTERS/Amelia William
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in February that the so-called "Tal Law", a 2002 measure that effectively shielded ultra-Orthodox communities from military service, was unconstitutional. The government, faced with the court's ruling, must now either...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in February that the so-called "Tal Law", a 2002 measure that effectively shielded ultra-Orthodox communities from military service, was unconstitutional. The government, faced with the court's ruling, must now either revamp the law, which will expire in August, or approve new legislation. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
President Barack Obama wipes his face in the heat at a campaign event at Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama wipes his face in the heat at a campaign event at Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Venus Williams wipes her face during her women's singles match against Elena Vesnina of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Venus Williams wipes her face during her women's singles match against Elena Vesnina of Russia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A resident casts a fishing line in front of the city's copper smelter built in the 1930s and owned by Kazakhmys copper mining company in the Kazakh city of Balkhash June 15, 2012. The demands of local workers have become impossible to ignore for the companies responsible for Kazakhstan's colossal Soviet-era plants and the towns that grew up around them. One thing must be avoided at all costs: a scenario such as the riots that...more
A resident casts a fishing line in front of the city's copper smelter built in the 1930s and owned by Kazakhmys copper mining company in the Kazakh city of Balkhash June 15, 2012. The demands of local workers have become impossible to ignore for the companies responsible for Kazakhstan's colossal Soviet-era plants and the towns that grew up around them. One thing must be avoided at all costs: a scenario such as the riots that followed a seven-month labour dispute in the oil town of Zhanaozen in December. REUTERS/Robin Paxton
A woman (background) checks her personal digital assistant (PDA) while seated next to a work of art entitled "Woman Eating" (front) at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. The life-like sculpture was created by artist Duane Hanson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman (background) checks her personal digital assistant (PDA) while seated next to a work of art entitled "Woman Eating" (front) at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. The life-like sculpture was created by artist Duane Hanson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Catholics pray at the site where the Virgin Mary reportedly appeared as an apparition in Medjugorje, 120 km (75 miles) south of Sarajevo June 25, 2012. Millions of pilgrims from all over the world have visited the small Bosnian town after six Bosnian youngsters claimed that the Holy Mary appeared to them there 31 years ago. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Catholics pray at the site where the Virgin Mary reportedly appeared as an apparition in Medjugorje, 120 km (75 miles) south of Sarajevo June 25, 2012. Millions of pilgrims from all over the world have visited the small Bosnian town after six Bosnian youngsters claimed that the Holy Mary appeared to them there 31 years ago. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at Indian policemen during a clash in Srinagar June 25, 2012. Fire gutted one of the most revered Sufi Muslim shrines in Kashmir on Monday sparking clashes between police and angry Muslim protesters, witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at Indian policemen during a clash in Srinagar June 25, 2012. Fire gutted one of the most revered Sufi Muslim shrines in Kashmir on Monday sparking clashes between police and angry Muslim protesters, witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu pilgrims travelling either on ponies or on foot, to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trek through treacherous mountains in Kashmir, along icy streams, glacier-fed lakes and frozen passes, to reach the Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,467 feet). There, devotees...more
Hindu pilgrims travelling either on ponies or on foot, to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trek through treacherous mountains in Kashmir, along icy streams, glacier-fed lakes and frozen passes, to reach the Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,467 feet). There, devotees worship an ice formation that Hindus believed to be a symbol of Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An elderly man walks past a branch of Spain's lender bank Bankia in Madrid June 25, 2012. Spain formally requested European aid for its indebted banks on Monday but the lack of details rekindled investor doubts over the financial sector, hours before Moody's was expected to cut the ratings of all Spanish lenders. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An elderly man walks past a branch of Spain's lender bank Bankia in Madrid June 25, 2012. Spain formally requested European aid for its indebted banks on Monday but the lack of details rekindled investor doubts over the financial sector, hours before Moody's was expected to cut the ratings of all Spanish lenders. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Italy's national team player Mario Balotelli attends a training session during the EURO 2012 tournament in Krakow June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Italy's national team player Mario Balotelli attends a training session during the EURO 2012 tournament in Krakow June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
An injured protester holds his head after getting injured in the clash with the police officers during a protest by opposition party cadres in front of Tribhuvan International Airport, while waiting for Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai's return from his trip to the Rio 20 summit held at Brazil, in Kathmandu June 25, 2012. The protesters were calling for the scrapping of the election of the Constituent Assembly (CA), scheduled on...more
An injured protester holds his head after getting injured in the clash with the police officers during a protest by opposition party cadres in front of Tribhuvan International Airport, while waiting for Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai's return from his trip to the Rio 20 summit held at Brazil, in Kathmandu June 25, 2012. The protesters were calling for the scrapping of the election of the Constituent Assembly (CA), scheduled on November 22, claiming it is unconstitutional. They also demanded the immediate resignation of Bhattarai, saying that the prime minister had declared the election without consulting other parties. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rider prepares to spear a suspended ring with a lance as he races through a cheering crowd during Menorca's traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in the Balearic town of Ciutadella June 24, 2012. The riders of the horses represent the different classes of ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A rider prepares to spear a suspended ring with a lance as he races through a cheering crowd during Menorca's traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in the Balearic town of Ciutadella June 24, 2012. The riders of the horses represent the different classes of ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Sri Lanka's cricket team members react after winning their first test match against Pakistan in Galle June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's cricket team members react after winning their first test match against Pakistan in Galle June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Smoke bombs explode near South Korean Marines' landing crafts during a landing operation drill between the South Korean marines and the navy in Taean, about 170 km (106 miles) southwest of Seoul June 25, 2012, on the 62nd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/Woohae Cho
Smoke bombs explode near South Korean Marines' landing crafts during a landing operation drill between the South Korean marines and the navy in Taean, about 170 km (106 miles) southwest of Seoul June 25, 2012, on the 62nd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/Woohae Cho
Boston Red Sox center fielder Ryan Kalish cannot catch a double by the Toronto Blue Jays Ben Francisco in the sixth inning of their MLB American League game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Red Sox center fielder Ryan Kalish cannot catch a double by the Toronto Blue Jays Ben Francisco in the sixth inning of their MLB American League game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Bolivia's President Evo Morales hit police officers in civilian clothing while they were protesting at Murillo square in La Paz June 25, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives occupied police barracks and marched in their fifth day of protests against low wages according to local media. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A supporter of Bolivia's President Evo Morales hit police officers in civilian clothing while they were protesting at Murillo square in La Paz June 25, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives occupied police barracks and marched in their fifth day of protests against low wages according to local media. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. The National Hurricane Center expects Debby to make landfall on Thursday in the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm, but warns that forecasts remain uncertain. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. The National Hurricane Center expects Debby to make landfall on Thursday in the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm, but warns that forecasts remain uncertain. REUTERS/Brian Blanco