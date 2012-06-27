Editor's choice
Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire hovers over the I-25 north of Colorado Springs in Colorado June 26, 2012. A monster Colorado wildfire raging near some of the most visited tourist areas in the state took a turn for the worse on Tuesday as hot winds pushed flames north, prompting the evacuation of 7,000 more people, officials said. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Phillip Roser struggles to pedal his bike in downtown Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A tribal fighter jumps off a truck on a road linking the Yemeni capital Sanaa with the oil-producing province of Marib June 26, 2012. The road was opened for the first time in more than a year this week, after the army and tribal fighters agreed to withdraw from positions along the route. Yemen's Republican Guard had skirmished with tribal groups in the area, blocking deliveries of gas and other products from Marib to the capital. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A coal miner carries a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway AP 66, between Asturias and Leon, during a protest in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman stands in front of a building destroyed during a fight between al Shabaab militants against African Union and Somali Government forces in Mogadishu June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. runner Nicholas Symmonds (L) reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 800 meter run during the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee speaks on a phone at room for daily foreign exchange auctions at Myanmar's central bank in Yangon May 25, 2012. As Myanmar opens up after almost 50 years of army rule, and foreign investors descend on the resource-rich country of 60 million, its long-isolated institutions are struggling to keep up, raising the risk of a policy misstep that could wreck stability in this nascent democracy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A construction worker smokes near a newly-built residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Drug addicts watch a performance to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at a drug addiction rehabilitation centre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker shows a newly-hatched baby crocodile during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. At least 10 baby crocodile eggs were hatched on the farm on Tuesday, according to farm officials. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Police stand behind a banner of the student movement "YoSoy132" ("I am 132") during a protest at the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) in Mexico City June 26, 2012. The student movement asked people to keep their eyes open and demanded total transparency from authorities in the upcoming presidential elections on July 1. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and French President Francois Hollande (R) walk in the garden of the Elysee Palace in Paris on the first day of a three-day visit June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool
Women run in the rain in the 3,000 meter steeplechase qualifying at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda speaks during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo June 26, 2012. Noda said on Tuesday he will deal strictly with members of his ruling Democratic Party who voted against a bill to double the 5 percent sales tax. The red spot in the picture is the recording beacon of a camera. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. rapper will.i.am wears headgear made up of three iPads while performing at the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People play volleyball as workers collect fuel oil from the beach at La Palmera in Candas, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. The spill came from a broken pipe from the heating plant of HC (HidroCantabrico) in Carreno, according to local media. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coast guard officers and members of the media watch as a steam roller moves through a pile of confiscated liquor bottles, during a campaign to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on the outskirts of Karachi June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A couple dances the waltz during a ceremony to congratulate Russian secondary school graduates, who finished their studies with gold and silver medals, on a square in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People take photographs from a rooftop as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. Queen Elizabeth arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday for a two day visit to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/David Moir
A resident of the Ulpana neighbourhood of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El holds her baby and watches as movers pack her neighbours' belongings June 26, 2012. Settlers on Tuesday began moving out of apartment blocs that Israel's Supreme Court ruled had been built illegally on Palestinian-owned land, after reaching an agreement with the government to go quietly. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sprott Power Corporation's Wind Asset Manager Peder Schlanbusch looks out from on top one of the fifteen new wind turbines which were officially opened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Jeff Mathis (R) loses his catcher's mask as he tags Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia out at home plate during the sixth inning of American League MLB action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A young Afghan child looks back at Specialist Sean O'Connor from 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during a patrol of the town of Manugay in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (front) hits a return to Lleyton Hewitt of Australia during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
