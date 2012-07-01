版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 1日 星期日 15:55 BJT

24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jul 2012

<p>People sunbath as a child runs past them at the public swimming pool Kongressbad in Vienna June 30, 2012. Temperatures will rise up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in Austria in the next days, Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG reported. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

People sunbath as a child runs past them at the public swimming pool Kongressbad in Vienna June 30, 2012. Tmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

People sunbath as a child runs past them at the public swimming pool Kongressbad in Vienna June 30, 2012. Temperatures will rise up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in Austria in the next days, Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG reported. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
1 / 24
<p>Christopher Dulhanty falls into the water jump during the men's 3000 meter steeplechase at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic Trials in Calgary, Alberta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Christopher Dulhanty falls into the water jump during the men's 3000 meter steeplechase at the Canadian Tramore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Christopher Dulhanty falls into the water jump during the men's 3000 meter steeplechase at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic Trials in Calgary, Alberta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
2 / 24
<p>Women look on as a reveller gets ready to participate in the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Women look on as a reveller gets ready to participate in the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012.more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Women look on as a reveller gets ready to participate in the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
3 / 24
<p>Dancers stand under Chinese and Hong Kong flags before performing in a gala show in Hong Kong June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Dancers stand under Chinese and Hong Kong flags before performing in a gala show in Hong Kong June 30, 2012more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Dancers stand under Chinese and Hong Kong flags before performing in a gala show in Hong Kong June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 24
<p>A helicopter returns from dropping water on the Rose Crest fire in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey </p>

A helicopter returns from dropping water on the Rose Crest fire in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A helicopter returns from dropping water on the Rose Crest fire in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey

Close
5 / 24
<p>Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles tennis match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles tennis match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at thmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles tennis match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 24
<p>Ducks sit by a pond as the Rose Crest fire burns the hills in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey </p>

Ducks sit by a pond as the Rose Crest fire burns the hills in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Georgemore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Ducks sit by a pond as the Rose Crest fire burns the hills in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey

Close
7 / 24
<p>A pro-democracy demonstrator is arrested by the police after jumping the security fence, during a protest in front of the hotel where Chinese President Hu Jintao is staying, in Hong Kong June 30, 2012, a day before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A pro-democracy demonstrator is arrested by the police after jumping the security fence, during a protest imore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A pro-democracy demonstrator is arrested by the police after jumping the security fence, during a protest in front of the hotel where Chinese President Hu Jintao is staying, in Hong Kong June 30, 2012, a day before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 24
<p>Egypt's new President Mohamed Mursi is pictured before his speech at Cairo University June 30, 2012. REUTERS</p>

Egypt's new President Mohamed Mursi is pictured before his speech at Cairo University June 30, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Egypt's new President Mohamed Mursi is pictured before his speech at Cairo University June 30, 2012. REUTERS

Close
9 / 24
<p>A member (C) of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community checks his makeup during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A member (C) of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community checks his makeup during the 12more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A member (C) of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community checks his makeup during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 24
<p>Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) takes oath in front of Chinese President Hu Jintao during the inauguration of the new government in Hong Kong July 1, 2012, the day marking the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) takes oath in front of Chinese President Hu Jintao during themore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) takes oath in front of Chinese President Hu Jintao during the inauguration of the new government in Hong Kong July 1, 2012, the day marking the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 24
<p>Competitors practice during a men's synchronized swimming competition at the EuroGames 2012 in Budapest June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Competitors practice during a men's synchronized swimming competition at the EuroGames 2012 in Budapest Junmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Competitors practice during a men's synchronized swimming competition at the EuroGames 2012 in Budapest June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
12 / 24
<p>A member of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) takes part during a demonstration to demand transparency in the next election outside TV broadcaster Televisa building in Mexico city June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A member of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) takes part during a demonstration to demand transparency in more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A member of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) takes part during a demonstration to demand transparency in the next election outside TV broadcaster Televisa building in Mexico city June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. gymnast Chris Brooks performs on the parallel bars at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

U.S. gymnast Chris Brooks performs on the parallel bars at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

U.S. gymnast Chris Brooks performs on the parallel bars at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 24
<p>People wait for food to be distributed by local organizations as they take shelter at a school building in Sylhet June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

People wait for food to be distributed by local organizations as they take shelter at a school building in more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

People wait for food to be distributed by local organizations as they take shelter at a school building in Sylhet June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles tennis mmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Technologies 2012" forum, in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Techmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Technologies 2012" forum, in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
17 / 24
<p>U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas dismounts from the uneven bars during her performance at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas dismounts from the uneven bars during her performance at the U.S. Olympic gymore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas dismounts from the uneven bars during her performance at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 24
<p>Construction workers wait for Chinese President Hu Jintao's arrival at the construction site of Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Pier in Hong Kong June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Construction workers wait for Chinese President Hu Jintao's arrival at the construction site of Kai Tak Crumore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Construction workers wait for Chinese President Hu Jintao's arrival at the construction site of Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Pier in Hong Kong June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
19 / 24
<p>People watch a firework display during the International Fireworks Festival in Zagreb June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic </p>

People watch a firework display during the International Fireworks Festival in Zagreb June 30, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

People watch a firework display during the International Fireworks Festival in Zagreb June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
20 / 24
<p>Italy's national soccer players warm-up during a training session at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Italy's national soccer players warm-up during a training session at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 30, 2more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Italy's national soccer players warm-up during a training session at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
21 / 24
<p>Girls wait for a food distribution by an international Non-government Organization (NGO) in Mogadishu June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Girls wait for a food distribution by an international Non-government Organization (NGO) in Mogadishu June more

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

Girls wait for a food distribution by an international Non-government Organization (NGO) in Mogadishu June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 24
<p>A Palestinian groom is thrown in the air during a mass wedding party for 19 Palestinian couples in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian groom is thrown in the air during a mass wedding party for 19 Palestinian couples in the Westmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A Palestinian groom is thrown in the air during a mass wedding party for 19 Palestinian couples in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 24
<p>A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocmore

2012年 7月 1日 星期日

A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jun 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jun 2012

下一个

24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jun 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jun 2012

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2012年 6月 30日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 29日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 28日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 27日

精选图集

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐