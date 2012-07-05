Editor's choice
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's Nomore
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 4, 2012. About 116 boys participated in a free mass circumcision provided by a local foundation during the school holidays. REUTERS/Ronni Bintang
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, more
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" more
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A group of young people parody U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionamore
A group of young people parody U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. Millions of Americans headed for parades and fireworks shows on Wednesday to mark a sweltering Fourth of July holiday, some even celebrating as the nation's founders did - without electricity. Parts of Takoma Park, a suburb of Washington, D.C., remained without power during the parade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012more
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A truck driver sleeps on the roof of a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for North Atlantic Treaty more
A truck driver sleeps on the roof of a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Afghanistan, parked with hundreds of others at a roadside in Karachi July 4, 2012. Pakistan and the U.S. reached a deal on Tuesday to reopen land routes that NATO uses to supply troops in Afghanistan, ending a seven-month crisis that damaged ties between the two countries and complicated the U.S.-led Afghan war effort. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs bosomore
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs boson at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva July 4, 2012. Scientists hunting the elusive subatomic "Higgs" particle will unveil findings on Wednesday that take them nearer to understanding how the Big Bang at the dawn of time gave rise to stars, planets and even life. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parlmore
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the dmore
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the doorbell of a house in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outside Madrid July 4, 2012. The company specialises in sending men dressed in tailcoats to make debtors pay up. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
An opposition activist attacks riot police during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passedmore
An opposition activist attacks riot police during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. Hundreds of protesters clashed with riot police in central Kiev and Ukraine's parliament speaker offered to resign on Wednesday amid uproar after a move to boost the status of the Russian language in the former Soviet republic. Riot police fired tear gas and used batons to push back protesters, who had massed in front of a building where President Viktor Yanukovich was due to hold a news briefing. The bill would upgrade the status of Russian in the former Soviet republic. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012more
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A clown pretends to stop traffic during an international clown festival in San Salvador July 4, 2012. Everymore
A clown pretends to stop traffic during an international clown festival in San Salvador July 4, 2012. Every year clowns from Mexico, Colombia and the U.S. meet in San Salvador to exchange make-up tips and the latest tricks and jokes. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their men's quamore
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sitmore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow July 4, 2012. Three members of the all-woman punk band "Pussy Riot" were detained on February 21, 2012, after they stormed into Moscow's main cathedral to sing a protest song against Vladimir Putin and criticised the Russian Orthodox Church's support for Putin. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Cemore
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Center for Natural Disasters, which is funded by a Spanish government agency, during her visit to Legaspi city, south of Manila July 4, 2012. Queen Sofia is on a five-day visit to the Philippines and will personally inspect projects funded by Agencia Espanola de Cooperacion International para el Desarrollo (AECID). REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo, Peru, Julymore
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo, Peru, July 3, 2012. Government specialists collected samples from the 7-metre (23 feet), 3-ton cetacean yesterday to determine the cause that led it to be stranded on the shore, according to local media. REUTERS/Heinz Plenge
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim more
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood, waits at the door of a house during her election campaign in Tripoli July 4, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Mmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4more
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Vitali Klitschko (C), heavyweight boxing champion and leader of Ukrainian political party UDAR, hides his fmore
Vitali Klitschko (C), heavyweight boxing champion and leader of Ukrainian political party UDAR, hides his face while walking away after police fired teargas during a rally held to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. Police fired teargas and used batons to disperse hundreds of protesters in Kiev on Wednesday and Ukraine's parliament speaker offered to quit after the passing of a law to boost the status of the Russian language in the former Soviet republic. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-fmore
Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tuchenmore
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tucheng village in Gao'an, Guizhou province, China, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 20more
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedomore
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
下一个
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jul 2012
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.