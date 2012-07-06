Editor's Choice
Boys play inside a drain as it rains in Mumbai July 5, 2012. A shortfall in monsoon rains has widened to nemore
Boys play inside a drain as it rains in Mumbai July 5, 2012. A shortfall in monsoon rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of average in the past week, making a revival next week crucial for farmers to sow summer-planted crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage more
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
Animal rights protesters lie covered in fake blood and black paint as they prepare to form the words "Stop more
Animal rights protesters lie covered in fake blood and black paint as they prepare to form the words "Stop bullfighting" during a demonstration calling for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights, a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival, in Pamplona July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's semi-fmore
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kale Currin cools off in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago July 5, 2012. Temperatures in themore
Kale Currin cools off in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago July 5, 2012. Temperatures in the Chicago area are expected to reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman holding her iPad rests her chin on a fence as she listens to President Barack Obama speak at a campmore
A woman holding her iPad rests her chin on a fence as she listens to President Barack Obama speak at a campaign event at James Day Park in Parma, Ohio July 5, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Jennifer Klanac (L) and Suzanne Woods (R) at Ziggy's Pub in Amhermore
President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Jennifer Klanac (L) and Suzanne Woods (R) at Ziggy's Pub in Amherst, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children run in the courtyard of a house, damaged during last year's war, in the Libyan town of Sirte June more
Children run in the courtyard of a house, damaged during last year's war, in the Libyan town of Sirte June 30, 2012. The North African country will hold its first free elections on July 7 but many residents of Sirte, Muammar Gaddafi's hometown and the last bastion of his fight to hold onto power, feel sidelined as the new Libyan order takes shape. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Soldiers from an honour guard practice ahead of an official welcoming ceremony for Cuba's President Raul Camore
Soldiers from an honour guard practice ahead of an official welcoming ceremony for Cuba's President Raul Castro at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade marking the 201st anniversary of Venezuela's independencmore
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade marking the 201st anniversary of Venezuela's independence, in Caracas July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A demonstrator is arrested by riot policemen during a protest held by Chile's Union workers at Santiago dowmore
A demonstrator is arrested by riot policemen during a protest held by Chile's Union workers at Santiago downtown, July 5, 2012. The protest was held to demand an increase in their minimum salary, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
People look on from a bridge as riot police stand guard during a blockade by public bus drivers on Roosevelmore
People look on from a bridge as riot police stand guard during a blockade by public bus drivers on Roosevelt Avenue in Guatemala City July 5, 2012. The bus drivers are protesting against the fines imposed on them by the city government, after they allegedly increased bus fares for public transport users, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
South Korean Ro Su-hui (C), vice-chairman of the South Headquarters of the Pan-national Alliance for Korea'more
South Korean Ro Su-hui (C), vice-chairman of the South Headquarters of the Pan-national Alliance for Korea's Reunification, waves toward North Koreans before he crosses the border at the truce village of Panmujom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul July 5, 2012. South Korean authorities arrested a pro-North Korea activist on Thursday as he walked across the rival states' heavily armed border on Thursday ending an unauthorised visit to Pyongyang in alleged violation of a bitterly disputed anti-communism law. Ro, a leader of a South Korean group that has maintained friendly ties with North Korean groups, had spent more than three months in Pyongyang attending national events that glorified its two dead leaders and criticised Seoul. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout
An Albanian fan watches the Europa League first qualifying round soccer match between Albania's KF Tirana amore
An Albanian fan watches the Europa League first qualifying round soccer match between Albania's KF Tirana and Luxembourg's CS Grevenmacher at Qemal Stafa stadium in Tirana July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A resident cast his net while standing on a fence partially submerged by the overflowing Yangtze River in Cmore
A resident cast his net while standing on a fence partially submerged by the overflowing Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, China, July 5, 2012. Floods triggered by strong rainfall that has been battering many parts of China since June 20 have left 50 people dead and 42 missing. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, more than 10.4 million people have been affected by downpours in 399 counties in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. Penguins arrive from the Antarctic Circmore
A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. Penguins arrive from the Antarctic Circle on ice floes that melt in the vicinity of Brazil's shore and the birds wash up on Rio beaches every winter. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A riot police officer uses pepper spray on Amazonian indigenous demonstrators in La Paz July 5, 2012. The imore
A riot police officer uses pepper spray on Amazonian indigenous demonstrators in La Paz July 5, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of national park Isiboro Secure, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, remain in La Paz after walking 640 km (397 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the park. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations during the HUGO Fashion Show by Hugo Boss at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, July 5more
Models present creations during the HUGO Fashion Show by Hugo Boss at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari (C, face covered) is escorted to a court in New Delhi July 5, 2012. Indian police amore
Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari (C, face covered) is escorted to a court in New Delhi July 5, 2012. Indian police arrested Ansari at Delhi airport on June 21, accusing him of helping coordinate the Mumbai attack by 10 gunmen of Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group from a "control room" in the Pakistani city of Karachi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fans of Brazil's Corinthians celebrate as their team beat Argentina's Boca Juniors in their Copa Libertadormore
Fans of Brazil's Corinthians celebrate as their team beat Argentina's Boca Juniors in their Copa Libertadores second leg final soccer match, at a public viewing area in downtown Sao Paulo, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano
Members of the Free Syrian Army (The Brigade of the Revolution's Shield) attend their daily training in Sarmore
Members of the Free Syrian Army (The Brigade of the Revolution's Shield) attend their daily training in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A piece of the wreckage of Turkish F-4 jet which was shot down by Syria and retrieved from the seabed on Thmore
A piece of the wreckage of Turkish F-4 jet which was shot down by Syria and retrieved from the seabed on Thursday, is seen in this undated, picture taken underwater and released by Turkish Chief of Staff July 5, 2012. Turkey's armed forces command said on Thursday it had retrieved the bodies of two pilots of a jet shot down by Syria last month, recovering them from the seabed 8.6 nautical miles from the Syrian coast. REUTERS/Turkey Land Forces Headquarters/Handout
Taoist priests squat on stone seats as they have dinner at Yuquan Yuan (Jade Spring Taoist Temple) at the fmore
Taoist priests squat on stone seats as they have dinner at Yuquan Yuan (Jade Spring Taoist Temple) at the foot of Mount Hua, in Huayin, Shaanxi province, China, July 4, 2012. More than 60 priests from all over China gathered at the temple for a two-month course on Taoist music, which is an essential element to many Taoist ceremonies. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A man drinks from a bottle he filled at an open fire hydrant in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 5, 20more
A man drinks from a bottle he filled at an open fire hydrant in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.