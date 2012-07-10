Editor's Choice
Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast performs a stunt with a bicycle during a diving activity at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China July 9, 2012. This activity, which is held by local netizens, attracts many extreme cycling enthusiasts to take part, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City July 9, 2012. Hamas movement organized dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the period of school holidays. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Revellers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. Visitors to the nine day festival, depicted in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises", take part in activities including The Running Of The Bulls, an early morning half mile dash from the corral to the bullring alongside six bulls destined to die in the afternoon's corrida. This is followed by processions of giant traditional figures, concerts, firebulls, fireworks, and large doses of eating, drinking, dancing and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West
A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A Bosnian Muslim woman looks at papers with names of people who were killed near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A girl copies her lesson from the blackboard at the Pibor Primary School in Pibor, South Sudan, June 25, 2012. For decades, Sudan's southerners fought the country's predominately Arab rulers in the north. More than two million people died before the fighting ended in a peace deal in 2005. In a referendum promised by the pact, 99 percent of the southerners chose to secede, and on July 9, 2011, the flag of South Sudan was raised over Juba, the rickety new capital. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Moroccan national Hayat Loukrichi kisses her mother Fatima before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. Their eviction, which has been caused by their failure to pay the rent to their landlord, has been postponed to October 26, 2012. Spain's bailed-out Bankia is seeking the foreclosure of the house after the landlord failed to pay the mortgage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The Milky Way shines in the sky behind a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle parked at the entry to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Goode near the town of Gardez in Afghanistan's Paktia Province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (C) visits Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Kissima Kebe, a 32 year-old street salesman originally from Senegal and currently living in Zaragoza, sits on a bench at the Plaza de Recoleta, wearing some of his goods, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival July 9, 2012. Kebe has been coming to the festival for two years and says that although the number of people in the streets does not appear to have dropped, sales are down from last year, due to Spain's economic crisis. On a good day Kebe expects to make around 30 euros. He is often moved on and has his goods confiscated by the police, and says things are very difficult, but doesn't want to return to Senegal with nothing. He says many people come from Africa to Europe because of low wages, with an average worker pay of around two euros per day. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man waves the national flag of South Sudan during celebrations to mark the country's first anniversary of its independence in Juba, July 9, 2012. South Sudanese celebrating their nation's first birthday on Monday will bask in the pride of their hard-won political freedom, but many may ask when they will enjoy the material benefits promised by the government of former rebels. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A policeman stands guard while Gamal (C) and Alaa Mubarak (R), sons of former President Hosni Mubarak prepare to sit in a court room cage in Cairo, July 9, 2012. The two sons of Egypt's former president were back in court on Monday facing charges of stock market manipulation, five weeks after separate corruption charges against them were thrown out. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries an empty oil drum by Buriganga river in Dhaka July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured as he delivers a statement calling for a one-year extension of Bush-era tax cuts, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Afghan man with mental health problems shields his face from the camera as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. Afghanistan is struggling to fight the mental health problems that afflict some of the population after decades of violence, according to Abdul Rasool, an official from the health department of Jalalabad province. REUTERS/Parwiz
Britain's Prince Charles (R) and his son Prince William walk back to the RAF Rescue base after Prince William showed his father his helicopter at RAF Valley, in Valley, Wales July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
An Amazon Indian leader talks with Carlos Nascimento (L), president of Norte Energia, the consortium that holds the concession to build and operate the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Altamira July 9, 2012. The meeting is the first since some 300 natives began occupying last June 21 one of the main areas where construction work is being on what potentially will be the world's third largest hydroelectric dam, in protest against the project's environmental impact and the displacement of communities along the Xingu River. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Shoes and boots hang from a fence outside the town of Samalayuca, 50 km (31 miles) from Ciudad Juarez July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
University students put on headscarves before a commencement ceremony, where Afghan President Hamid Karzai will receive an honorary doctorate, at Nippon Sport Science University in Tokyo July 9, 2012. Karzai was given the honorary doctorate at the university on Monday while meeting with Japanese Olympians in hopes of promoting peace. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Airbus A380 flies through cloud during a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd R) looks for her seat as she arrives at the meeting room to attend a parliamentary meeting at the Lower House of Parliament in Naypyitaw July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A fisherman carries his boat near the banks of Vembanad Lake in the southern Indian city of Kochi July 8, 2012. The fishermen come along with their families from the neighbouring Mysore district of Karnataka state to fish in the waters of Vembanad Lake and Periyar River in Kochi and each family earns around 600 rupees ($11) a day by catching mostly mystus fish and crab, fishermen said. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Boudha Nath Stupa is reflected in the shop window as a shopkeeper looks on in Kathmandu July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim victims' remains from the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11 at the Memorial center in Potocari. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic