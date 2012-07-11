Editor's Choice
The IceCube lab is illuminated by moonlight in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 10, 2012. Scientists are using the world's biggest telescope, buried deep under the South Pole, to try to unravel the mysteries of tiny particles known as neutrinos, hoping to shed light on how the universe was made. REUTERS/Emanuel Jacobi/NSF/Handout
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Visitors to the National Gallery of Art pass between the East and West Buildings via Multiverse, the largest and most complex light sculpture created by American artist Leo Villareal, in Washington, D.C. July 10, 2012. The work features approximately 41,000 computer-programmed LED nodes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman looks over her shoulders as she fixes a curtain rail at her squat in the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli July 10, 2012. Libyans, relieved that their first free national election in 60 years had survived violence and protests, celebrated the chance to draw a line under Gaddafi's dictatorship and forge a brighter future for their North African country. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A house, with its foundation washed away, hangs over a rain-swollen creek at Nyhammar in Dalarna, central Sweden, July 10, 2012. Areas in Sweden hit by floods are bracing themselves for further downpours and thunderstorms as a low pressure system moves across the region. REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix
Young male gymnasts (bottom) stretch their legs as a female gymnast jumps on a stage at a local juvenile sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Paratroopers from the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division carry equipment to repair an MRAP across a parking lot at FOB Gardez in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A man takes a photograph of a lit spherical structure as World Heritage site Stonehenge is illuminated during an elemental Fire Garden display, which is part of the London 2012 Festival, in Salisbury, southern England July 10, 2012. The London 2012 Festival is a cultural celebration across Britain to coincide with the Olympics. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Rebeca Heredia (L), 25 unemployed, wipes her face as a protester of "Member of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) uses a megaphone inside her flat, where she lives with her eight and nine-year-old children, before learning that her eviction has been suspended in Malaga, southern Spain July 10, 2012. Her eviction, which has been caused by her failure to pay the mortgage during three years, has been postponed to October 16. Heredia received a phone call from the Malaga's town hall after her postponed eviction and to grant her a social housing, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Jason and Ali McLaughlin and their son Cooper in the dining room of their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. Obama flew to Iowa for an event pushing for the extension of Bush-era tax cuts due to expire at the end of 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 21, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of the country arrive every year in Havana and the outskirts, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and lives. If a family manages to build a house and put a roof, doors and windows on it before the authorities can intervene, it then becomes much more difficult to evict them. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo listens to the first sentence delivered by the International Criminal Court (ICC), at the ICC courtroom in the Hague July 10, 2012. Lubanga became the first person to be sentenced by the ICC on Tuesday, when judges sent him to jail for 14 years for recruiting child soldiers. Lubanga was found guilty in March of abducting boys and girls under the age of 15 and forcing them to fight in a war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/ANP/Pool
Abdul Samad, 13, carries a part of a used car engine inside an automobile workshop in Mumbai July 10, 2012. An Indian automobile industry body on Tuesday slightly lowered its car sales growth forecast for the year ending next March, as higher costs and slower economic expansion impinge on demand. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
PGA Chief Executive Sandy Jones (R) puts his arm around real estate magnate Donald Trump as they play golf during the opening of the Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen, northeast Scotland July 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A woman and her child wait for test results at Aweil State Hospital in Aweil, the only hospital in the South Sudanese state of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, June 2, 2012. As in many developing nations, international aid is both an invaluable help to South Sudan and a crutch that sometimes enables it to avoid reality. Development experts have grown more sophisticated in recent decades about how they deliver aid. But in fragile states such as South Sudan, getting the balance right between helping a country and helping that country help itself remains incredibly difficult. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
Performers dressed as oversized traditional figures dance through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2012. Visitors to the nine-day festival, depicted in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises", take part in activities including the running of the bulls, an early morning half-mile dash from the corral to the bullring alongside six bulls destined to die in the afternoon's corrida. This is followed by processions of giant traditional figures, concerts, firebulls, fireworks, and large doses of eating, drinking, dancing and late nights. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An activist wearing a Guy Fawkes mask is seen in front of a barrier wall blocking passage to the parliament near Tahrir square in Cairo July 10, 2012. Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court said on Tuesday it had overruled Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi's decision to recall the Islamist-led parliament that was dissolved by the country's generals last month. The ruling heightened a confrontation between the newly elected head of state and an establishment that once served the man he replaced, ousted president Hosni Mubarak. The wall was built by the armed forces during unrest earlier this year. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Coal miners take part in the last day of their "Marcha Negra" (Black March) in Madrid July 10, 2012. More than a hundred workers started a march on June 22 from Asturias, Leon and Aragon to Madrid to protest against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Members of the Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) place brooms at Copacabana beach as a form of protest in Rio de Janeiro July 10, 2012. A total of 81 brooms, which represent the number of senators in the country, were placed at the beach to symbolize the need to "sweep off" corruption in the Brazilian senate. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near a new open grave with the coffin of her relative, which was prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Palestinians sit in the boot of a car as they follow the convoy of released Palestinian soccer player Mahmoud Al-Sarsak (not pictured) upon his arrival in Gaza City July 10, 2012. Israel released the Gaza soccer player on Tuesday in a deal to end his intermittent four-month hunger strike after he spent three years behind bars without being put on trial, officials said. Picture taken through a car window. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A female orangutan gets into a cage after being rescued from a resident's home in Pasuruan, East Java July 10, 2012. A male and female orangutan has been rescued by policemen and environmental activists, where they have been moved to a wildlife rehabilitation prior to their eventual release back into the wild in Kalimantan. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Fishermen take part in a protest against a new fisheries law proposed by the government in Congress, in Valparaiso city, about 121km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez