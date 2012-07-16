Editor's Choice

版本:
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. The Red Cross now views fighting in Syria as an internal armed conflict - a civil war in layman's terms - crossing a threshold experts say can help lay the ground for future prosecutions for war crimes. The independent humanitarian agency had previously classed the violence in Syria as localised civil wars between government forces and armed opposition groups in three flashpoints - Homs, Hama and Idlib. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Competitors work to pull a woman up an obstacle where competitors must jump to the top of a half pipe during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Competitors work to pull a woman up an obstacle where competitors must jump to the top of a half pipe during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan July 15, 2012. A trio of Russian, Japanese and U.S. astronauts blasted off aboard a Soyuz spaceship on Sunday for a four-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS) that Moscow hopes will help restore confidence in its space programme. Veteran Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Japanese astronaut Akihiko...more

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan July 15, 2012. A trio of Russian, Japanese and U.S. astronauts blasted off aboard a Soyuz spaceship on Sunday for a four-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS) that Moscow hopes will help restore confidence in its space programme. Veteran Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide launched successfully aboard the Soyuz TMA-05M rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0240 GMT (10:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday). REUTERS/NASA/Carla Cioffi/Handout

A child plays on straw during the 7th Straw - Land Art Festival in Osijek, east Croatia, July 15, 2012. Twenty artists from Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Mexico made 20 art installations using 30 tons of straw. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A child plays on straw during the 7th Straw - Land Art Festival in Osijek, east Croatia, July 15, 2012. Twenty artists from Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Mexico made 20 art installations using 30 tons of straw. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The horse "Tar Baby" falls back onto rider Dusty La Valley of Bezanson, Alberta in the Bareback event during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The horse "Tar Baby" falls back onto rider Dusty La Valley of Bezanson, Alberta in the Bareback event during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A boy jumps into a swimming pool in Sofia, to cool off during a heatwave July 15, 2012. Temperatures in the Balkan country are estimated to top 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A boy jumps into a swimming pool in Sofia, to cool off during a heatwave July 15, 2012. Temperatures in the Balkan country are estimated to top 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friends photograph each other outside the 54th Street Grill & Bar after having dinner in Lee's Summit, Missouri early morning July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friends photograph each other outside the 54th Street Grill & Bar after having dinner in Lee's Summit, Missouri early morning July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sports presenter Hazel Irvine takes shelter from rain under an umbrella as she stands on the 18th green before the winner's presentation ceremony of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Sports presenter Hazel Irvine takes shelter from rain under an umbrella as she stands on the 18th green before the winner's presentation ceremony of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

A cow stands inside a destroyed barn following a tornado in the village of Osia July 15, 2012. A freak wave of tornadoes ripped through northern Poland on Sunday, wrecking houses and swathes of forest and leaving one person dead and another 10 injured. REUTERS/Rafal Malko/Agencja Gazeta

A cow stands inside a destroyed barn following a tornado in the village of Osia July 15, 2012. A freak wave of tornadoes ripped through northern Poland on Sunday, wrecking houses and swathes of forest and leaving one person dead and another 10 injured. REUTERS/Rafal Malko/Agencja Gazeta

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry shield themselves from the dust and rocks kicked up by the rotors of a landing CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry shield themselves from the dust and rocks kicked up by the rotors of a landing CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mariya Kuchina of Russia reacts after finishing third and getting the bronze medal in the High Jump final at the IAAF World Junior Championships at Lluis Company Olympic stadium in Barcelona July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Mariya Kuchina of Russia reacts after finishing third and getting the bronze medal in the High Jump final at the IAAF World Junior Championships at Lluis Company Olympic stadium in Barcelona July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

An elderly man sits on the handrail of a park near a pavilion flooded by the overflowing Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province July 15, 2012. China's top meteorological authority on Sunday issued a blue warning for heavy rain as the country's southern regions are forecasted to be pounded by downpours over the next three days, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly man sits on the handrail of a park near a pavilion flooded by the overflowing Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province July 15, 2012. China's top meteorological authority on Sunday issued a blue warning for heavy rain as the country's southern regions are forecasted to be pounded by downpours over the next three days, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Mud flies in front of a competitor as he swims through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Mud flies in front of a competitor as he swims through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The bodies of the victims of a bus accident are lined up after the bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into the irrigation canal near the pilgrimage site of Triveni, 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Kathmandu, in Nawalparasi July 15, 2012. At least 35 pilgrims, most of them from India, were killed when a bus plunged into an irrigation canal in southwest Nepal on Sunday. REUTERS/Purushottam Subedi

The bodies of the victims of a bus accident are lined up after the bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into the irrigation canal near the pilgrimage site of Triveni, 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Kathmandu, in Nawalparasi July 15, 2012. At least 35 pilgrims, most of them from India, were killed when a bus plunged into an irrigation canal in southwest Nepal on Sunday. REUTERS/Purushottam Subedi

Competitors start during MX1 FIM motocross World Championship event in Kegums July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Competitors start during MX1 FIM motocross World Championship event in Kegums July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Grasshopper Club's (GC) Nassim Ben Khalifa (front) is fouled by Joaquim Adao of FC Sion during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Zurich July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Grasshopper Club's (GC) Nassim Ben Khalifa (front) is fouled by Joaquim Adao of FC Sion during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Zurich July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fans of Independiente Santa Fe cheer for their team during the Colombian First Division "League Postobon" soccer championship against Deportivo Pasto in Bogota July 15, 2012. Santa Fe won the Colombian league championship. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Fans of Independiente Santa Fe cheer for their team during the Colombian First Division "League Postobon" soccer championship against Deportivo Pasto in Bogota July 15, 2012. Santa Fe won the Colombian league championship. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Members of the Streb extreme dance group abseil down the face of City Hall, with Tower Bridge and the Olympic rings behind them in central London, July 15, 2012. The event is part of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad, being held in the capital as it is about to host the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Members of the Streb extreme dance group abseil down the face of City Hall, with Tower Bridge and the Olympic rings behind them in central London, July 15, 2012. The event is part of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad, being held in the capital as it is about to host the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Supporters of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles reach out to him as he greets them during a presidential election rally in Caracas July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles reach out to him as he greets them during a presidential election rally in Caracas July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A labourer, with his hands covered in sawdust, grinds away a portion of a wooden cargo ship during its overhaul in Karachi's Fish Harbour July 15, 2012. The process of overhauling a boat takes about a week, in which the boat is brought to dry land and its wooden panels and paint serviced by a team of 20 carpenters and labourers, before it is set back to sea. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A labourer, with his hands covered in sawdust, grinds away a portion of a wooden cargo ship during its overhaul in Karachi's Fish Harbour July 15, 2012. The process of overhauling a boat takes about a week, in which the boat is brought to dry land and its wooden panels and paint serviced by a team of 20 carpenters and labourers, before it is set back to sea. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Amil July 15, 2012. Throughout the summer, hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages in Galicia. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Amil July 15, 2012. Throughout the summer, hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages in Galicia. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Japan's Self-Defense Force soldiers search for missing people in an area devastated by heavy rains at Ichinomiya-machi town in Aso, Kumamoto prefecture in this handout photo taken July 15, 2012. Record showers have dumped over 800 millimeters of rain in Kumamoto prefecture alone since Thursday causing landslides in Aso city that have damaged 30 houses and many deaths. REUTERS/Japan Self Defense Forces 8th Division/Handout more

Japan's Self-Defense Force soldiers search for missing people in an area devastated by heavy rains at Ichinomiya-machi town in Aso, Kumamoto prefecture in this handout photo taken July 15, 2012. Record showers have dumped over 800 millimeters of rain in Kumamoto prefecture alone since Thursday causing landslides in Aso city that have damaged 30 houses and many deaths. REUTERS/Japan Self Defense Forces 8th Division/Handout

An off-duty firefighter kisses his colleague in front of Spanish riot police during a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid early July 16, 2012. The reforms have provoked protests throughout the country and thousands demonstrated into the night in a protest called through social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. REUTERS/Juan Medina

An off-duty firefighter kisses his colleague in front of Spanish riot police during a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid early July 16, 2012. The reforms have provoked protests throughout the country and thousands demonstrated into the night in a protest called through social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. REUTERS/Juan Medina

