Editor's Choice

A topless man sticks out his tongue at a driver as he climbs onto a van in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street on Tuesday morning wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his bare fists. He was taken away to the hospital by policemen and doctors after smashing nearly 20 vehicles in half an hour. Police said there was no identification with the man, and he would go through psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally ill, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer