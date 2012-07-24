Editor's choice
Children play with police tape at a crime scene in Rancho Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez July 22, 201more
Children play with police tape at a crime scene in Rancho Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez July 22, 2012. Two people were killed and another injured after a gang fight where the assailant allegedly used a baseball bat to attack victims, according to local media REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinmore
Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinan, Shandong province, China, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A man is gored by a bull during a traditional festival known as "Xiquenada" at the Hidalgo street in Xico, more
A man is gored by a bull during a traditional festival known as "Xiquenada" at the Hidalgo street in Xico, state de Veracruz, Mexico, July 22, 2012. The bulls are let loose as part of celebrations to honour Santa Maria Magdalena. Six people were wounded in the celebrations, according to local media. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23,more
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday, sitting silently in a red jailhouse jump suit and with his hair dyed bright red. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Mahmudiya, 30 km (20 miles) south of Baghdad July 23, more
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Mahmudiya, 30 km (20 miles) south of Baghdad July 23, 2012. Three car bombs killed 11 people and wounded 38 in Mahmudiya, according to police. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 more
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum in London June 1, 2012. Bolt will defend the 100m and 200m gold medals he won in Beijing in this summer's Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A firefighter looks at dead sheep after a forest fire near Darnius, in the northern Spanish province of Girmore
A firefighter looks at dead sheep after a forest fire near Darnius, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. Forest fires that broke out on Sunday in Girona, a tourist spot bordering with France in Spain's northern Catalonia region, have killed four people and have burnt 13,000 hectares. REUTERS/Jordi Ribot
A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,00more
A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes and several hundred fighters have been killed in recent clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese government. Reports of support for rebel fighters from neighbouring Rwanda have stoked fears of a slide into broader central African conflict although countries in the region last week agreed a plan to eradicate armed groups in eastern Congo. REUTERS/James Akena
Primary school students in Red Army uniforms react as they take part in military formation training during more
Primary school students in Red Army uniforms react as they take part in military formation training during a summer camp to experience the lives of Red Army soldiers, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A plastic sheet covers the statue of an angel to protect it from the rain, before the feast of St. Dominic,more
A plastic sheet covers the statue of an angel to protect it from the rain, before the feast of St. Dominic, one of Valletta's patron saints, in Valletta, July 23, 2012. Malta's towns and villages usually celebrate the feast days of their patron saints and other various saints on most weekends during the period from May to September. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Children rest in a madrasa (religious school) as they wait for iftar (fast-breaking) during the holy month more
Children rest in a madrasa (religious school) as they wait for iftar (fast-breaking) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
President Barack Obama hugs Stephanie Davies (C) who was credited for keeping her friend Allie Young (L) almore
President Barack Obama hugs Stephanie Davies (C) who was credited for keeping her friend Allie Young (L) alive after the movie theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado in this White House Flickr image obtained by Reuters July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Cmore
A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Anti-riot policemen attack protesters during a clash outside the Batasan Complex in Quezon city, metro Manimore
Anti-riot policemen attack protesters during a clash outside the Batasan Complex in Quezon city, metro Manila July 23, 2012, where President Benigno Aquino was delivering his 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA). The protesters denounced President Aquino's 3rd State of the Nation Address saying people are still suffering from high prices, low wages, landlessness, unemployment and poverty. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
French roller skate designer and performer Jean-Yves Blondeau leaps into the air as he skates down a road omore
French roller skate designer and performer Jean-Yves Blondeau leaps into the air as he skates down a road on Tienmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, July 22, 2012. Wearing a multiple-wheel roller suit, Blondeau took less than 20 minutes to skate 10.77 km (6.69 miles) from the peak to its base, descending at an altitude of 1,519 m (4980 ft), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
People sit on the rocks along the Arabian Sea next to Haji Ali Shrine as it rains in Mumbai July 23, 2012. more
People sit on the rocks along the Arabian Sea next to Haji Ali Shrine as it rains in Mumbai July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 23more
A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it would be decontaminated and recycled, which was the latest solution to fight off blue-green algae on the Chaohu Lake. The new method is able to deal with almost a thousand tonnes of blue-green algae every day, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian walks past an anti-London 2012 Olympics poster depicting police at night put up by guerrilla amore
A pedestrian walks past an anti-London 2012 Olympics poster depicting police at night put up by guerrilla artists in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebmore
A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, inmore
A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Fernando San Emeterio plays with an electric tricycle after a training session of the Spanish basketball temore
Fernando San Emeterio plays with an electric tricycle after a training session of the Spanish basketball team ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Singer Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at themore
Singer Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A diver practices at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July more
A diver practices at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (C) puts down his briefcase as reporters approach him before attenmore
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (C) puts down his briefcase as reporters approach him before attending a parliamentary hearing at the Spanish parliament in Madrid July 23, 2012. De Guindos on Monday said Spain did not need a full sovereign aid package such as the ones taken by Greece, Ireland and Portugal to stay afloat. REUTERS/Susana Vera
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos in the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.