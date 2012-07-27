Song Ho-Jun poses with his satellite during an interview with Reuters at his house in Seoul July 10, 2012. Song, a 34-year old media artist with a background in engineering, says he wanted to show people that "anything could be made by ordinary people with the help of internet and social platforms". There's a long history of do-it-yourself satellites being launched by universities and scientific groups around the world, as well as amateur radio clubs, but Song said his cubical OpenSat is the first truly personal satellite designed and financed by an individual. The South Korean artist is to put the $500 satellite built in the basement of his house in Seoul, into orbit. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji